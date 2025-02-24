"So glad seeing people showing support to him"— Fans react to U-Kiss member Kevin Woo talking about his friendship with BTS' Suga

U-Kiss member Kevin Woo opened up about his friendship with BTS member Suga on a Stationhead session with some fans. On February 20, 2025, Kevin Woo joined a Stationhead streaming organized by his fan page @kloversradio in collaboration with @streamforsuga, a fan page dedicated to Suga on X.

During the streaming session, Kevin Woo shared some anecdotes from an interaction he had with Suga seven years ago. The U-Kiss member shared that he gave some advice and hung out with Suga after the popular K-pop show named the After School Club. He shared that the BTS rapper has a sweet and kindhearted personality.

He said,

“I remember he was, Suga was so sweet. He had such a kind heart and when he came out to meet with us, he was still new in the scene so he would ask us a lot of advice or questions.”

He added,

“I remember giving him some good advice on like um with like the teamwork within the members, that dynamic also going on tour and like really taking good care of your body but after seeing BTS rise to stardom I think I need some tips from him now.”

Before saying goodbye, Kevin Woo suggested Daechwita by Agust D, aka Suga, as the last song on the streaming playlist. BTS fans were happy to hear about Suga from Kevin Woo, while he is currently fulfilling his military conscription. They took to social media to share their reactions on learning about their friendship.

"So glad seeing people showing support to him," a fan said.

"We love wholesome Yoongi stories like these. Thank you Kevin," a fan stated.

"Thank you for sharing! @kevinwoo91 is an absolute sweetheart and always so supportive of BTS!! Much love to you guys!!" a user added.

BTS fans were delighted to see Kevin Woo extend his support to Suga.

"After a long time no mention from anyone. Thank you for telling us your story about yoongi, that's so sweet," a netizen mentioned.

"Aw, he was so kind and sweet to share this tidbit. Also, since he was mentioned, i was reminded yet again about the fact that yoongi knew the passcode to zhou mi's house and would often come over to hang out, even unannounced at 1 in the morning, lol. yoongi is so cute," a fan mentioned.

"Both ASC MC (him and Eric Nam) have always been so vocal and supportive of bts since the beginning before they were famous and still are now, it's so nice to see. Please be kind to both of them ARMY," a netizen stated.

Kevin Woo drops his latest single, Phoenix, while BTS's Suga extends his record for having most songs hit 50M on Spotify as a K-soloist

Kevin Woo is a South Korean singer-songwriter and a TV show host based in New York who is known to be a part of the second-generation K-pop boy group U-Kiss. On February 11, 2025, Kevin Woo dropped his latest single, Phoenix, which was followed by the OST album of his upcoming short film, Seoul Switch, on February 22, 2025. Seoul Switch is scheduled to be out on February 27, 2025, on his official YouTube channel.

On the other hand, Suga is currently serving in the military in an alternative position, reportedly as a social service worker since September 2023. On January 31, 2025, Suga extended his record as the only K-pop solo artist to have 26 songs surpass 50 million streams on Spotify.

Recently, his tracks Dear my friend, featuring NELL’s Kim Jong-wan, as well as the song Agust D, became the latest addition to his 50 million streams streak.

Meanwhile, the BTS member is reported to be discharged from his duties in June 2025 alongside members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

