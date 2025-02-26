"Truly is a producer’s dream"- Fans react as Mixing engineer Bob Horn praises Jungkook's vocals calling it the "benchmark" voice of BTS

Jungkook gained praise from mixing engineer Bon Horn, who named his vocals as the benchmark voice of BTS. On February 20, 2025, Bob Horn, a Grammy Award-winning producer, appeared on Help Me Devvon's show on YouTube, where he explained how to mix multiple vocals in a song.

Bob Horn has worked with many popular artists like Usher, Nelly, Akon, Ne-Yo, and more, and for explaining how he mixes multiple vocals, he chose the K-pop boy group BTS. He stated that Jungkook has quality vocals, which require less processing.

The engineer explained he mixes Jungkook's part first and then adjusts his settings on the part of the members, later mixing their part as per their vocal range. He said:

“BTS has seven guys and five are singers. Two are rappers for the most part so I can find like my favorite guy that you know matched the mic the most and he maybe he's the best singer sure and I'll use him as the Benchmark.”

As the video started circulating online, fans were delighted to hear the producer compliment Jungkook's voice while also sharing insight into BTS' music mixing process.

"Jungkook rtruly is a producer’s dream," a fan said.

"I've always said that JK is instrumental in shaping the BTS sound that we know and love. We've always known this but it's nice to have it confirmed by experts," a fan added.

"Jungkook has always been the heart and soul of the group..with his voice serving as an essential element of their music. his harmonies and layered background vocals add depth and richness and honestly that has shaped their signature sound!!," another user stated.

Fans continued to praise Jungkook's vocals after hearing the mixing engineer's comments.

"The reason I just love & admire JK as a singer. even my mom, who is a vocal teacher, said the same thing. JK's voice sounds the most natural, which really improves Kpop's image in the eyes of non Kpopies, Sorry...we thought Kpop was the definition of the whole autotune," a fan wrote.

"He's basically saying that Jungkook doesn't need autotune," a fan stated.

"Wow, hearing professionals talking about how it's easy for them to work with JK and even they took JK's vocal as standard to adjust other vocals, I'm so impressed. As his fans, I know he's very talented but this level is somehow is unimaginable. He surprises me everytime," a netizen mentioned.

Fans expressed their pride in the Seven singer calling him the DNA of the septet.

"Yet he remains humble.. that is why I love and respect Jungkook so much!," a user commented.

"The main vocalist for a reason," another user commented.

"Jungkook is the soul and DNA of BTS. next question," a fan said.

BTS’ Jungkook's solo releases push HYBE's 2024 Q4 performance despite military service

BTS’ Jungkook began his military obligations on December 12, 2023, alongside Jimin as the last two members of the group to enlist. The youngest member of the group dropped his first solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, before his enlistment, and received much appreciation from fans and listeners.

In 2024, despite serving in the military, Jungkook's music continued to reach new levels of success as four of his songs achieved high revenues.

HYBE's 2024 Quarter 4 reports cited the Global K-pop chart, which had four entries by the BTS maknae, including Standing Next to You in third place, Seven (Explicit Ver.) in sixth, Seven (Clean Ver.) in eleventh, and 3D in fourteenth position.

Expand Tweet

Notably, this is the most songs by a K-pop solo singer on the chart with a revenue record. Moreover, his solo documentary movie 'I AM STILL' generated 18.5 million USD with over 1.3 million moviegoers. The documentary film has further helped in growing the company's content revenue.

In other news, Jungkook alongside RM, Suga, Jimin, and V, is expected to be discharged from his military duties in 2025.

