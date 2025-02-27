"My man will survive"— Fans excited over BTS' Jin's upcoming Squid Game themed Run Jin episode

On February 25, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped episode 23 of BTS' Jin's travel variety program, Run Jin. It was titled Jin in the Strange Land of Fairytales, and featured the preview for the upcoming episode 24, featuring guests— including Nam Chang-hee, Shin Seung-ho, and Son Dong-pyo.

The clip featured BTS' Jin along with other guest members in a Squid Game setting. It kick-started with the phrase, "Do you agree to play in the Squid-Jin Game?" and transitioned to the male artist shouting, "impressive, impressive." The participants have been provided with a unique number, which has been listed below:

Contestant No. 1204- Jin Contestant No. 0727- Nam Chang-hee Contestant No. 1111- Shin Seungho Contestant No. 0909- Son Dongpyo

Each player had to defend their 1000,000 points and join in a variety of life-threatening games. The teaser concluded by showcasing BTS' Jin in a slow-motion, firing at some place with his rifle. Subsequently, the preview went viral among the fandom, and they expressed their enthusiasm. Many also claimed that he would survive the games.

"My man will survive," an X user tweeted.

The fandom was elated to watch BTS' Jin developing cordial and intimate friendships with the other celebrities in Run Jin episodes.

"There's Shin Seungho from Handsome Guys show. He appears in Run Jin before Sang Wook," a fan reacted.

"Jin having recurring appearances with some K celebs during his chapter 2 and it seems like he's developed some friendships with them which is sweet because before he said he didn't have many. People were afraid to reach out to him and he's very shy," a fan shared.

"cant wait for shin seungho in next episode i loved him so much from alchemy of souls, love that he got called for run jin," a fan mentioned.

Many fans mentioned they could not wait to see Jin and Seung-ho in the same frame.

"Been rewatching alchemy of souls recently and seeing Seungho with seokjin sm is really a blessing," a user reacted.

"Dongpyo with jin never thought this would happen but woahhhh," a user shared.

"WAIT SON DONGPYO?/!!-! jin and him in one frame guys this is everything to me," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin graced Gucci's fall 2025 fashion show in Milan

On February 25, 2025, BTS' Jin graced Gucci's fall fashion show held in Milan. He donned an aviator jacket paired with a blue striped button-down, and complemented his overall look with a black tie and flared trousers. He opted for an exposed forehead hairstyle.

The male artist was discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2024 after serving for 18 months. He later organized an in-person FESTA event, where he met 1000 ARMYs and hugged them. The idol was also designated as a torch bearer for the 2024 Summer Olympics from South Korea.

Jin released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music.

