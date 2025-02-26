"Greatest vocalist of all the time"— Fans react as BTS' Jin's 'Running Wild' completes 100 days on the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs chart

On February 25, 2025, BTS' Jin's Running Wild completed 100 days on the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart, leaving the fandom proud. The track first entered the survey in 8th position on November 15, 2024.

Running Wild was the title track of the male artist's solo debut mini-album, Happy. It was released on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks— Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come To You.

Subsequently, BTS' Jin's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were elated and shared multiple congratulatory snippets.

"Greatest vocalist of all the time," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin was among the first members of the group's Hyung Line to achieve the latest milestone.

"The first solo song by a HL to do so. The Face of Gucci,Milan's main character, silver voice of kpop global superstar Kim Seokjin," a fan reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS SEOKJIN MY BABY DESERVE IT AND SO MUCH MORE," a fan shared.

"Happy gave me the ultimate happiness. Will never forget the day this album came out. Congratulations Jin," a fan commented.

Many fans complimented the vocal range of BTS' Jin. They shared varied opinions about what they liked about his album Happy.

"the first song by a hyung line! I'm so happy and proud of him," a user reacted.

"Guys please stream Running Wild & Happy mini album too," a user shared.

"I truly love how this album showed Jin’s different vocal techniques & versatility. His vocals really suit any genre," a user commented.

BTS' Jin was announced as the global brand ambassador for Gucci

BTS' Jin was officially announced as the global brand ambassador for Gucci on August 8, 2024. The creative director, Sabato De Sarno, made the announcement through Gucci's official Instagram. He captioned the post:

"I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique.

He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him,” Sabato De Sarno added.

Jin was declared as the face of The Maison following his discharge from mandatory military service.

In recent news, Jin will showcase a new concept based on Squid Game in the upcoming episode 24 of his variety show Run Jin. It is slated to premiere on March 4, 2024, and will be available to watch on BANGTAN's official YouTube channel and Weverse.

