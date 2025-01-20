"The loving maknae that you are"— Fans react to BIGBANG Daesung recreating Squid Game 2 Musical

On January 19, 2025, BIGBANG's Daesung recreated the Squid Game 2 musical through the D'splay YouTube channel, leaving the fandom emotional. The one-minute and twenty-two-second video featured the male artist singing, accompanied by multiple clips showcasing individuals playing musical instruments.

Notably, he included scenes from a dystopian series featuring characters Thanos (played by T.O.P) and Gi-hun (played by Lee Sung-jae).

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's YouTube video, seemingly showcasing support for former BIGBANG member T.O.P, circulated on social media and went viral within the K-pop community. Fans were elated to see how he was promoting T.O.P's recent series. An X user excitedly tweeted:

"This is so funny. But if this his way of supporting T.O.P., oh Daesung the loving maknae that you are. There’s a clip of Thanos in the background."

The fandom stated that BIGBANG members still support each other and were moved by watching the male artist cover the famous musical version of Squid Game season 2.

"GD liking GTOP content on Instagram. Daesung covering Squid Game 2 musical. It’s clear that they watch each other’s content and support each other from far. I appreciate the fast response from them even if that’s all we will be getting," a fan reacted.

"Omg new video from D’splay!!! I’m crying idk what’s going on lmao but there’s Squid Game 2 clips in the background, Daesung— I mean, D’splay singing so beautifully and a whole band dndkdkd," another fan shared.

"I NEED TODAE INTERACTION SO BADDDDDDDD BRO I NEED TOP ON DAESUNS CHANNEL," an X user commented.

Others demanded that the idol should invite T.O.P to his show for the promotion of the Netflix series.

"It his way to show his support to him indirectly," an X user reacted.

"Now invite the Thanos actor to your show," another person mentioned.

"If the situation is normal, he would've done a vlog about Thanos already," another X user shared.

Daesung released the single Falling Slowly in 2024

BIGBANG member dropped his digital single, Falling Slowly, on March 5, 2024, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time. The single was accompanied by a music video uploaded to the male artist's official YouTube channel, featuring Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young.

The male artist debuted as a soloist on June 16, 2008, with his digital single Look At Me, Gwisun. He has been associated with the D-LABLE. He boasts an impressive discography that includes Rainy Rainy, I Love You, Flow, Cotton Candy, and more.

In recent news, Daesung kick-started his fan meeting tour in Asia titled D's Road.

