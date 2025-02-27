"IT WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US"– Internet reacts as fans find alleged spoilers hinting at BTS' j-hope’s Sweet Dreams (feat.Miguel) release

On February 26, 2025, BTS' j-hope sent fans into a frenzy with the surprise announcement of his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel. Scheduled for release on March 7, the R&B track is set to showcase a blend of their voices, delivering a narrative about love and longing.

Ad

However, as the announcement took over social media, fans quickly realized that j-hope might have been hinting at the track’s release all along. They began piecing together past interactions, performances, and social media posts, leading to speculation that the signs were hidden in plain sight.

One moment that stood out was his opening act at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 in Paris on January 23. During the performance, j-hope delivered on the street (solo version), More, and MIC Drop in front of a crowd of 35,000, but it was something he said mid-performance that caught fans' attention in hindsight.

Ad

Trending

Instead of RM’s MIC Drop closing line, j-hope playfully switched it up, telling the audience:

"Sweet dreams, y'all."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans now believe this was a direct spoiler for the upcoming single. Another potential hint was spotted in a January Instagram post, where he used Miguel’s Always Time as background music. The American singer also liked the same post.

The realization of these subtle nods had fans taking to social media, sharing their amazement at how the spoiler had been right in front of them the entire time. An X user, @neeva_luv38, wrote:

Ad

"IT WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US, GUYS! RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR SALAD!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adding to the speculation, he had previously mentioned in a Weverse live that there was a hidden clue in his performance, but at the time, many assumed it was a reference to something else.

"Damn we truly don’t connect enough dots around here but I’m so happy to always be surprised ngl!!" an X user wrote.

"How is this the same fandom who used to create theories about a lighter and could explain the shadow of Jung on a Thursday after school but we could never catch the spoilers omg," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Everything with them is a spoiler and I’m too dumb to realize it," one fan said.

Others also mentioned how they analyzed everything but always missed the hints. While others expressed that it's good that things come to them as surprises.

"We always look at everything but always miss the hints," a fan commented.

"We connect the most out of the world dots and a simple hint we can't even deduce," a user added.

Ad

"Us armys being blind pt 3649479," one fan said.

More on BTS' j-hope’s upcoming tour and recent activities

While anticipation builds for Sweet Dreams, he is also preparing for a return to the stage with his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kicks off in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, before heading to major cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and various stops across Asia.

Ad

Fans attending the Seoul concerts will be the first to witness a live performance of Sweet Dreams ahead of its official release. In their announcement notice, BIGHIT Music stated:

"'Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)' will premiere live at j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE in SEOUL' show kicking off the beginning of his world tour."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, j-hope was recently announced as a headliner for Lollapalooza Berlin’s 10th-anniversary festival. It is set to take place on July 12–13, 2025. The performance will be his return to the festival stage after his 2022 Hobipalooza debut in Chicago. He became the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival.

As the rest of the members, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to complete their military service in June 2025, speculation is running high about a mix of solo and group projects throughout the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback