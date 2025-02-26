"Truly a variety show genius"—Netizens amused by BTS' Jin's hilarious feud with the witch and his kidnapping plans in the latest RUN JIN episode

The latest episode of RUN JIN, released on February 25, 2025, brought another wave of laughter as the BTS member found himself in a hilarious standoff with a "witch" during an intense escape room challenge. Titled Strange Land of Fairytales, the episode featured the idol and his guest, Congolese entertainer Jonathan Thona Yiombi, tackling a series of five fairytale-themed rooms, each with a unique mission.

Ad

Throughout the episode, the singer's comedic timing, over-the-top reactions, and quick thinking created some of the funniest moments in the show’s history. One of the most entertaining segments took place in the third escape room, inspired by Hansel and Gretel, where the team had to eat a variety of desserts while avoiding noise penalties. However, if their volume exceeded 50 decibels, a witch would appear and hit them with a toy hammer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BTS idol, known for his expressive nature, quickly became the prime target, getting "bopped" repeatedly, much to his growing frustration and the amusement of fans. At one point, even the crinkling sound of a snack wrapper triggered the witch’s return, leading Jonathan to joke that she must be a secret fan, eager to see him again and again.

The Epiphany singer, determined to outsmart his tormentor, devised an elaborate plan to "kidnap" the witch and turn the tables. As she entered the room for another round of hammering, he swiftly maneuvered behind the door, grabbing hold of her weapon while his teammates locked the door.

Ad

In a lighthearted twist, they playfully forced the witch to sit down and eat a croissant and Americano before releasing her—though not before she delivered one final hit to Jin. Fans were in hysterics over the scene, praising his quick thinking and comedic brilliance. An X user, @jinthestandard wrote,

"seokjin truly a variety show genius, a true entertainment king to think of kidnaping the witch & make her eat & finish the desserts so they can leave lmao."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also joined in as they discussed the BTS star's feud with the witch:

"Omg this scene is sooo addicting," an X user wrote.

"it’s been awhile since I had such a good laugh like this oh jin he’s always the best," a fan added.

"Seokjin is so much fun at variety shows!!," another person commented.

Ad

"More Jin and Jonathan please they are funny af together.. Patricia too," a netizen remarked.

Some also appreciated the idol's comedic timing and how he wanted to "end the problems" by blocking the witch out of the room.

"man decided to end the cause of problem," a fan mentioned.

"He's not named as the king of tricks for nothing," another user added.

Ad

"This was so funny. They even forced the witch to eat the croissant," an X user wrote.

More from Run Jin and its latest episode

RUN JIN continues to showcase the K-pop idol's natural talent for entertainment, making each episode a must-watch. Since its return in December 2024, following a brief hiatus for his The Astronaut promotions, the show has featured numerous celebrity guests.

Ad

The latest episode also included Jonathan’s sister, Patricia playing the role of "Sleeping Beauty," whom the duo had to wake up by solving a puzzle. Other challenges included obtaining a rabbit’s liver in a quiz-based task and avoiding a blindfolded "tiger" while collecting dried persimmons. Even after completing all five rooms, the team narrowly missed finishing within the allotted 120 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Throughout its run, the variety show featured many celebrity guests. The BTS member has teamed up with idols, comedians, and entertainers, creating unforgettable moments. His partnerships with TXT’s Yeonjun and Beomgyu showcased their playful chemistry, while episodes included B1A4’s Sandeul and BTOB’s Seo Eun-kwang.

His BTS bandmate, j-hope, joined him in episodes 15 and 16, much to the delight of ARMY. Other notable guests included comedian Shin Bong-sun, actor Lee Yi-kyung, and gymnast Yang Hak-seon, each adding their unique flair to the hilarious challenges.

Ad

The Tonight star was the first BTS member to enlist in the military in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback