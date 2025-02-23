“HIS FACE IS ALL THE FASHION ITSELF"- Fans go wild over BTS’ Jin’s visuals as he departs for Milan Fashion Week

On February 23, 2025, BTS’ Jin departed from Incheon International Airport for Italy. He is set to attend Milan Fashion Week for Gucci, where he serves as a global ambassador.

Fall/Winter 2025 Milan Fashion Week takes place from February 25 to March 3. Jin will appear on the first day of the week-long event at 11 pm KST (3 pm CET). However, before that, a massive crowd greeted the BTS singer at the airport, with fans reacting to his visuals. One X user said:

"HIS FACE IS ALL THE FASHION ITSELF."

Others commented on his appearance, writing:

"He didn't age a bit, ON jin came back y'all," a fan remarked.

"Breathtaking handsome silver voice of kpop Kim Seokjin,fairy tale PRINCE JIN, Jinnie," a person said.

"He is so handsome, it's incredible how long his hair is, he really takes care of it, he is so beautiful," another user shared.

Last year, before flying to the fashion capital, Jin shared a mirror selfie on Weverse. This year, he skipped the selfie but still posted an update, writing:

I'll go and come back from Milan. I didn't take a picture before removing my makeup so I have no pictures sob sob. I'll go and come back safely (cutely) see you in Milan, heart.

Fans were excited and wished him luck. Some mentioned that the K-pop star "looks good" even "without makeup."

"Please jin you're too handsome without makeup too," a netizen commented.

"Like he needs makeup to look good, he looks good without anyway," a viewer wrote.

"I need someone to shake this man and scream that he looks beautiful without makeup lol," another fan added.

BTS Jin's Gucci airport outfit sold out in the U.S.

During his Incheon airport appearance, BTS' Jin wore a Gucci Cotton Jacquard Jacket and GG Shadow pants. The pieces are now sold out in the U.S.

In September 2024, Jin attended Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s global brand ambassador for his first solo fashion event. Photos and videos of him at the event quickly surfaced online.

For the show, the Running Wild singer sported a blue and copper shirt, brown trousers, silver necklaces, a black belt, and matching shoes. The K-pop idol was seated next to A-listers like Dakota Johnson. He was also seen with actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, tennis player Jannik Sinner, and Thai actor Gulf Kanawut.

Jin completed his military service in June 2024, at a base in Yeoncheon, South Korea. Since then, he has remained active, sharing regular content with fans. He has hosted BTS’ anniversary events and released weekly episodes of Run Jin. Last year, the 32-year-old released his solo album HAPPY under BigHit Music.

