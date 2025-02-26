"He is THEE brand"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moment' NYC exhibition secures sponsorship from Paradise groups & MMC-Lab

BTS’ Jungkook's upcoming exhibition in New York City for his first solo album GOLDEN has secured sponsorship from Paradise City and MMC-Lab, garnering attention from fans. On February 26, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the GOLDEN: THE MOMENTS exhibition is scheduled to be held in New York.

Ad

In this exhibition, several art pieces used during the promotion of the album, including his outfits and costumes, will be displayed. BTS fans in New York will get a chance to explore interactive spaces and installations spotlighting Jungkook's solo music journey through the exhibition.

What garnered BTS fans' attention was the official poster of the New York exhibition, which indicated the sponsors and producers, including BIGHIT MUSIC, HYBE LABELS, HYBE INSIGHT, Monday Morning Creative Lab, and Paradise City.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Paradise City is a luxury resort in Incheon, which is a subsidiary of the Paradise Group, one of the premier travel, tourism, and hospitality companies in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Monday Morning Creative Lab, or MMC-Lab, is also one of the leading agencies known for its content creation. As eagle-eyed fans noticed, Jungkook's solo project receiving sponsorship from major companies could not hold back their excitement.

The two companies have joined forces with HYBE LABELS to provide a better experience to fans attending the exhibition, increasing anticipation among fans.

Ad

Fans took to X to show their pride in the BTS maknae while waiting for the exhibition.

"He is THEE brand," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Samsung, SONY, Hilton Hotels, Paradise Group, XBOX, Seoul district Govt, Calvin Klein & the list keeps getting longer. It's insane how reputed brands are always at the ready to sponsor him, they see value in investing in his events. Jungkook's impact is Global & multi-industry," a fan commented.

"His shows always got sponsored. I wonder behind the scenes how many companies get in line waiting for sponsoring his events. If his world tour allow sponsors, I believe he can make it with no expense. Jungkook, your name is the biggest asset, u don't need Bighit/Hybe, they need u," a fan stated.

Ad

Meanwhile, BTS fans expressed their wish to visit the exhibition in their cities.

"Please bring this to the uk and to many other other places there are so many Army Globally who would love to be able to experience this just like other Army’s get to experience it please," a fan commented.

"Wow! This is amazing! Thrilled for the fans in NY! Hope the exhibition makes its way to Manila too!," a user stated.

Ad

"Wow this is so incredible, USA you are so lucky, please take full use of this amazing opportunity to view Jungkook's unique achievements and accomplishments," a netizen mentioned.

More about BTS’ Jungkook's upcoming exhibition titled GOLDEN: THE MOMENT in New York City

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 26, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the official poster of GOLDEN: THE MOMENT exhibition in New York on their official social media pages, creating excitement among the fans of BTS’ Jungkook.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the exhibition will be held for a total of 30 days from Friday, April 11, 2025, to Sunday, May 11, 2025. The venue has been confirmed to be at 30 Wall St, New York, NY 10005, USA.

The ticket sale will open on March 4, 2024, at 1 pm (ET). Further information regarding the ticket purchasing platform and process will be disclosed by the agency at a later date.

Ad

Previously, Jungkook held his first exhibition of the same name in Seoul from August 30, 2024, to September 22, 2024. The exhibition was later held in Los Angeles, USA, and Tokyo, Japan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This exhibition celebrates the success of Jungkook's debut solo album titled GOLDEN with the title song Standing Next to You released on November 3, 2024. As of February 24, 2025, the album has surpassed over 5.2 billion streams, and the title track has achieved one billion plays on Spotify.

Notably, Jungkook, who is currently completing his military conscription, is anticipated to be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback