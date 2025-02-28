"SOPE live on Yoongi’s birthday?" — Fans speculate BTS' j-hope to hold birthday live for Suga due to Sweet Dreams schedule on March 9

BTS’ j-hope’s upcoming song Sweet Dreams has fans buzzing with excitement, especially after the release of the official scheduler, which includes a date, March 9, Suga's birthday. On February 27, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the promotion schedule and confirmed that the song will be released on March 7, 2025. However, another event marked with a TV emoji is scheduled for March 9, 2025, sparking curiosity among fans.

Ad

Many BTS fans speculated this schedule to be related to Suga’s birthday, which is also on the same day. Some believe that j-hope may start a live streaming session to celebrate his fellow member's birthday. Notably, in 2024, Jin went live on Weverse to celebrate Jimin's birthday. Fans speculated that the Arson singer may do something similar for Suga, who is currently serving the military conscription.

Fans further suggested other theories about the unrevealed schedule. Many also stated that j-hope may release a collaboration song with Jin and called it a “2seok collab,” a name used by fans for the duo. They took to X to share their reactions and theories. One fan on X speculated:

Ad

Trending

"SOPE live on Yoongi’s birthday?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ok so we getting something on his birthday. WHAT IF WHAT IF HOBI CALLS YOONGI INFRONT OF US AND WE FINALLY GETS TO LISTEN TO HIS VOICE AFTER A WHOLE DECADE THEN WHAT!??!?!," a fan added.

"Aside from seeing Hobi performing I wish to see Yoongi attending his concert the most. Let him wear a huge beanie and mask, I don't need to see his face! Just knowing, he is there would be enough. Hobi celebrating Yoongi's birthday would end me!," a user stated.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans insisted on keeping low expectations about Suga's birthday celebration and the collaboration with Jin, as these are just rumors.

I'm pretty sure about 2SEOK collab but a live during Yoongi's bday, I don't think so maybe they'll just greet him but Yoongi himself showing up on that special day, uh-uh... He's pretty serious with the "SEE YOU IN 2025"," a fan commented.

Ad

"Don't keep hopes up guys that Cat (yoongi) will not show up until his discharge," another fan commented.

"Do you remember how Jin went live for Jimin's birthday? (Let's forget it was to announce super tuna 2) What if hobi goes live for Yoongi's birthday to celebrate with him but without him (obvs)," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

More about BTS’ j-hope’s upcoming single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ j-hope is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in Asia and America. The BTS rapper's first show is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2025, in Seoul at KSPO Dome. His forthcoming single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, will be first premiered through a performance on February 28 and March 2, 2025, during the concert and will be live streamed on Weverse at 5 am ET and 3 am ET, respectively.

Ad

This performance can be viewed by fans who have purchased the live viewing tickets. Furthermore, the second performance premiere will be on March 1, 2025, during the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour at 4 am ET, but will not be live streamed. The Sweet Dreams concept photos will be released in two parts on March 2 and 3, 2025, at 10 am ET, respectively, through BTS’ official social media page.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the official MV teaser will be unveiled in two parts on March 4 and 5, 2025, at 10 am ET. j-hope will also hold a special offline event, SWEET DREAMLAND, for fans in Seoul on March 7, 2025, an hour before the song's release at 1 pm KST. Additionally, three hidden schedules on March 9, 10, and 13, 2025, have been confirmed by the agency.

BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dream will be available for streaming on music service platforms on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback