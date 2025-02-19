"A sign that BTS needs to be in every merch design meeting"- Fans react to j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' merchandise

BTS’ j-hope unveiled the official merchandise for his upcoming solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, sending waves of excitement among fans. On February 18, 2025, HYBE MERCH dropped a concept poster that had ideas suggested by j-hope himself, to be incorporated in the World Tour merch.

Ad

Furthermore, they also dropped a teaser where models could be seen wearing hoodies, bags, accessories, and more, showcasing the overall approach and design of the products.

As soon as the concept images and teaser were unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts. They expressed their enthusiasm as they found the overall vibe of the merchandise similar to J-Hope's statement fashion style.

Previously, the fans have expressed their disappointment in merchandise created by HYBE MERCH. However, this time the designs have received positive reactions from fans. They also noted that this was due to the involvement of the BTS members themselves.

Ad

Trending

"This is a sign that BTS needs to be in every merch design meeting from here on out," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"See this is what merch should look like and i know it only looks good because hobi participated in the process," a user stated.

"The lackluster bts merch curse has been lifted," a netizen added.

Fans further expressed their excitement to purchase j-hope's solo world tour merch.

"Co-created with Jhope!! Say it loud and proud Gosh, I'm super excited to see how Hobi's creativity has influenced these designs!! Gonna be amazing," a netizen wrote.

Ad

"Stoppppp Hobi did say his concert merch are cute and he had fun coming up with the whole thing," a fan added.

"I’ve never seen concert merch look this good like ever, especially from bts HELPPPPPPP," a user stated.

Fans continued to praise the designs of the HOPE ON THE STAGE merchandise, as more reactions poured in.

"All of the merch is so similar to hobi’s own style our fashion king… he worked so hard on this - love it!!," a fan commented.

Ad

"LOOK AT THE CUTE CAP ARMY BOMB COVER! THE PLUSHIE WITH “COOL SUNGLASSES”!! THAT GORGEOUS KNIT GRAPHIC SWEATER! AND SCARF!!! I’ll stop yelling, but omg Hobi knocked it out of the park on merch. The neutrals/earth tones are so wearable and tasteful, the graphics cool—all fab," a fan stated.

"As someone from a fashion design background I’m impressed. This doesn’t look like regular concert merch; there’s a distinct vision & aesthetic. It’s not just selling individual items. He created a well-rounded collection that can be mixed and styled in various ways," a netizen stated.

Ad

BTS’ j-hope announces HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour merchandise through HYBE MERCH

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 19, 2025, HYBE MERCH dropped concept photos, teasers, and storyboards of the merchandise of BTS’ j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE was revealed on X. According to concept images, J-Hope recommended standout graphics and crossword puzzles of different cities to be printed on the hoodies and t-shirts.

Moreover, the ARSON singer wanted to include simple accessories that could be customized and had some sunglasses graphics to be added. In particular, the small cap used for the ARMY Bomb, the official lightstick of BTS, gained attention from netizens. Adornments including rings, scarf, caps, and more also were showcased in the concept photos.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour merch will be disclosed on February 20, 2025, at 11 am KST, and the products are set to be open for sale on February 21, 2025, at 10 am KST. The BTS rapper will kickstart his solo world tour on February 28, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback