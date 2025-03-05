“Seokjin is really my idol”- Fans proud as BTS’ Jin joins ‘KU Medicine Honors Wall’ after donating 100M Won for medical aid

BTS’ Jin's name was reportedly added to the ‘KU Medicine Honors Wall’ following his 100 million KRW donation to the Korea University Medical Center. Recently, images of the KU Medicine Honors Wall have emerged online showcasing Jin’s name as one of the honorary donors of the center.

On January 23, 2025, Jin made a donation of 100 million KRW (approximately 68,900 USD) to the medical center, which would fund the Global Goodwill Life Love Project. This global project will help provide medical treatment to patients in developing countries who are suffering from incurable diseases, with a lack of financial resources.

As the images of the wall started circulating online, fans swelled with pride over the BTS vocalist’s achievement in contributing towards the betterment of society and international sharing. They shared their thoughts about this on X while many praised the K-pop artist.

“I feel so proud Seokjin is really my idol," a fan said.

“So proud of you, Kim Seokjin! You are such a role model...an act that should be followed by many,” a netizen mentioned.

“Jin on KU Medicine Honors Wall & they really put his name on top. I’m so proud of you & everything you do, seokjin,” a user wrote.

Fans sent well wishes to the BTS vocalist after learning about his philanthropic act.

“Wow amazing... We are soooooooo proud of you Jin. You are truly an angel... God bless you and protect you from all evildoers,” a fan commented.

“When the heart is as giving as Seokjin's, all the odds will ever be in his favor. He is protected by all the powers that be,” another fan commented.

“Apart from being proud, what other words can express this... Seokjin, I pray that you are successful... May your fortune flow so that you can continue to help those who are less fortunate, you are a sincere person,” a user stated.

BTS’ Jin shares his thoughts on a 100 million Won contribution towards Korea University Medical Center’s international project

On January 23, 2025, BTS’ Jin was reported to have donated 100 million KRW to the Korea University Medical Center, which would be used to fund the Global Goodwill Life Love Project. According to the official website of Korea University Medical Center, the Happy singer shared his thoughts on the contribution. He said,

"I hope that even a small hope can be delivered to those who are suffering without treatment in blind spots of the medical system. I want to join global fans in helping more lives.”

Furthermore, an official from Korea University Medical Center expressed their gratitude to the BTS member for the donation. He said,

“Jin's warm sharing is a great help in international medical support activities. I believe that the sincere good deeds he shows will contribute to creating a warmer and healthier society.”

The university medical center vowed to continue working towards providing medical assistance to less fortunate people in underdeveloped countries battling incurable diseases. They further stated that the project would move on smoothly and actively with Jin's donation in the future.

Meanwhile, Jin was recently spotted attending the final day of his fellow BTS member j-hope's solo concert in Seoul, which was held at the KSPO Dome on March 2, 2025. Furthermore, his solo variety show, Run Jin episode 25, titled Squid-Jin Game 2, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, on the group's official YouTube channel.

