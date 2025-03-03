What are the requirements to receive the Special Forces Warrior title? BTS' Kim Taehyung updates about promotion in the military

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V, has been revealed to have earned the title of Special Force Warrior, the most honorable title given during military service. On March 3, 2025, V shared an update on Weverse, announcing his promotion to Sergeant Second Class and stating that he would soon be ranked number one in the hierarchy.

Additionally, he shared that he had worked hard to achieve the Special Forces Warrior title, which requires a soldier to take a certain number of tests to prove their physical and mental fitness for this rank. According to Naver Blogger Dahye's Dad, here are the requirements one must complete to achieve the honorable badge.

Shooting with a 250-meter range: Hit at least 18 out of 20 targets.

Basic Physical Stamina: 72 or more pushups in 2 minutes, 86 or more sit-ups in 2 minutes, and complete a 3 km run within 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Combat Physical Stamina: 10 km rapid march with 25 kgs of full combat gear in 2 hours and 10 minutes, 5 km run to be completed in 40 minutes with 15 kg basic gear, leg tuck/rope climbing 20 times, full-length circuit exercise in 2 minutes & 15 seconds, 240-meter shuttle run to be completed in 1 minute and 20 seconds.

The mental education score should be 90 or above out of 100.

Furthermore, each soldier's combat skills are evaluated based on their specialty.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung updates fans on military promotion, watching Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts, and more

On March 2, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung took to Weverse to share a photo of himself in his military uniform. He also updated fans on his promotion to Sergeant Second Class and his achievement of the Special Forces Warrior badge. A soldier with the title of Special Forces Warrior comes with certain bonuses, which include early promotions and special leaves.

With this title, a private can be upgraded to a corporal two months earlier than the time, and a corporal is eligible for early promotion to the position of Sergeant Class One, a month earlier than usual.

Regarding his honorable promotion, he shared:

“I became a sergeant, rank 2. Now I'm second here, soon to be first in the hierarchy. Recently, I became a special warrior. I worked out hard. While working hard, I once dislocated my rib, but I’m back now. I'm currently on a diet; I weigh 70kg."

The BTS member also expressed missing his fans and rewatching concert clips and how his juniors in the military aced the Black Swan choreography.

He said:

“I miss ARMY a lot, so I watch a lot of concert videos. I want to dance. I want to sing. My junior asked me to check out the Black Swan choreography, saying they learned it all. I don't know the choreography; I forgot it."

Furthermore, the BTS vocalist shared that he has been keeping up with his Wooga Squad friend Park Hyung-sik's ongoing drama Buried Hearts and I Live Alone, which featured J-Hope.

The idol continued:

“Park Hyung-sik is cool. I also watched "I Live Alone" with Jung Hoseok. I'm a fan of Jung Hoseok. I'm really sad that I can't go to the concert; it's a chance to see the ARMY. Um, anyway, I miss you! I love you!"

In other news, on March 3, BTS’ RM shared a countdown of his military discharge on Instagram, hinting that he will be discharged on June 10, 2025. Notably, Kim Taehyung enlisted on the same day as RM and is expected to be relieved from his national duties on the same day.

