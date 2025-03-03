BTS' j-hope's Los Angeles home revealed on MBC's I Am Alone reported to have crossed $90,000 rent on AirBnB

BTS’ j-hope's Los Angeles home, featured on MBC's show I Live Alone, is reported to have a rental price exceeding $90,000 per month on Airbnb Luxe. According to Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean media outlet, the house showcased in the I Live Alone episode featuring j-Hope is a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The property consists of five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a workspace.

The mansion is available for rent on Airbnb Luxe and can be booked for 30 nights at a minimum, as per the reports. As of March 2025, the daily cost of accommodation is reported to be around 2,378 USD (approximately 3.47 million KRW). According to Chosun Ilbo, the monthly cost goes up to 71,340 USD (approximately 104 million KRW).

Furthermore, if other costs are added to it, including taxes, cleaning costs, commissions, and more, the monthly amount reportedly surpasses 90,000 USD (approximately 131 million KRW). Notably, the residence offers other services like chef services three times per day, airport transfers, grocery shopping, and housekeeping.

BTS’ j-hope’s recent activities: I Live Alone appearance, HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour, and more

On February 28, 2025, BTS rapper j-hope appeared on the MBC show I Live Alone, which documents the daily lives of celebrities who live alone. The Arson singer became the first BTS member to appear on I Live Alone and display his house on national television.

In this episode, j-hope gave viewers a glimpse of the house in Los Angeles where he temporarily stays while working on his solo music. He revealed that he had been working on a single album during his stay and added that the trip was planned while he was still serving in the military.

The idol said:

"I came to L.A. to work on an important single album. It's one of the plans I had been thinking about since before I was discharged from the military. This is the house where I stay while working on music in L.A.”

Besides this, he was seen indulging in daily life activities, including cutting fruits, washing dishes, grocery shopping, and working out. Notably, j-hope's elder sister, widely known by Jiwoo, also made an appearance in this episode of I Live Alone.

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper officially kicked off his highly anticipated HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour, with the first three shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025. The tour setlist includes popular tracks like Arson, MORE, Hope On The Street solo version, and more. Moreover, he performed BTS hits like Mic Drop, Airplane Pt. 2, Silver Spoon, and Dis-ease.

Additionally, the HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour setlist included the live showcase of his upcoming single Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel. On the third day of the concert, BTS' eldest member, Jin, was spotted in the audience with the official lightstick ARMY BOMB, cheering for his fellow bandmates. Speculations suggest that the parents of RM, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook's father were also present on the second day.

Notably, BTS’ j-hope's Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel is set to be officially released on music service platforms on Friday, March 7, 2025.

