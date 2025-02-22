"I feel like I’ve finally cracked it" - Rihanna reveals that her upcoming ninth studio album will not be "commercial" or "radio digestible"

Rihanna has recently opened up about her most-awaited ninth album while she appeared for an interview with Harper's Bazaar on February 22, 2025. The upcoming project has been in the headlines for a long time after the singer teased it on different occasions.

During her latest conversation with the magazine, Rihanna said that she decided to wait for some time since there is "no genre now." She further stated:

"Every time, I was just like, 'No, it's not me. It's not right. It's not matching my growth. It's not matching my evolution. I can't do this. I can't stand by this. I can't perform this for a year on tour.' After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears."

The Ocean's 8 star mentioned that she aimed to make the new album in such a way that it was worth the wait and was not planning to release anything that was "mediocre."

The 37-year-old also said that the fans might have to wait for some more time until the album's release. She revealed that she had been in the studio for eight years but could not crack anything for her new album.

"I went through phases of what I wanted to do. 'This kind of album, not that album.' I know it's not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it's not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It's going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I've finally cracked it, girl!"

Rihanna stated that when she is working in the studio staying away from her kids, she understands that she needs to "blossom something that hasn't been watered in eight years."

Rihanna responded to a troll last month that demanded for her ninth album

The Umbrella hitmaker has not released an album for nine years. Her last album was Anti, which came out in 2016 and featured 13 songs. Anti was certified six times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

While Rihanna did not share a title or a potential release date for her ninth album, she replied to a comment last month that was made below an Instagram video she shared on the occasion of New Year. The comment reads:

"We want an album forehead."

The Battleship star responded to the comment by writing:

"Listen Lorenzo! You ain't cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f*ck!"

The speculations of Rihanna's album emerged on another occasion when she was spotted going to a New York City-based recording studio on January 18, 2025. The singer appeared in a tan coat and workout clothes and was carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag. However, she did not share any response to the rumors.

Rihanna will next appear in the animated musical fantasy film Smurfs, which is arriving on the big screen on July 18, 2025. Rihanna will be giving her voice to Smurfette. Other popular actors like John Goodman, Sandra Oh, and James Corden, have also voiced Smurfs characters.

