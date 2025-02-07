Fact check: Is Rihanna going to release new music for the ‘Smurfs’ movie? Explained

Smurfs is an upcoming live-action/animated musical fantasy film based on the Smurfs comic series by Belgian artist Peyo. This reboot will be released on July 18, 2025. This is a joint project by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies.

Chris Miller is the director of the film, which features a famous voice cast. Rihanna voices Smurfette, and other stars include John Goodman, Octavia Spencer, and James Corden, among others. The movie is about the Smurfs trying to rescue Papa Smurf from wicked wizards.

For the film, Rihanna is releasing new music. She has recorded original songs for the film's soundtrack according to the credits. The trailer for the film features Rihanna's hit song Don’t Stop the Music and a cover of Belinda Carlisle's Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

Trending

Alongside her contribution, the soundtrack will feature a song called Higher Love by Desi Trill, which includes appearances from Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania, and Subhi.

Rihanna’s new music for Smurfs

Rihanna has recorded original tracks for the movie, which will be featured on its official soundtrack. While she has kept a low profile regarding further details, the end of the trailer has the message:

"Pre-save The Smurfs soundtrack featuring new music from Rihanna."

Her last song, Lift Me Up, was for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Since the film released in 2022, this Smurfs song marks her return to music after more than two years.

Along with her contribution to the soundtrack, Rihanna has also served as a producer for the film. The credits of the trailer also detailed her participation in song writing for the film.

About Smurfs: Details explored

The upcoming movie is a reboot of the franchise. It brings the classic blue characters to the big screen in a live-action/animated hybrid, blending the charm of the original comics with modern animation techniques.

The story follows Smurfette as she leads the Smurfs on a quest to save Papa Smurf from the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe."

Peyo's original artwork heavily influences the animation and design of the film. Cinesite provided animation services for the film, and the story promises to be a delightful adventure filled with humor, heart, and, plenty of music.

Here is a list of voice cast for the film:

Rihanna as Smurfette

James Corden as No Name

Nick Offerman as Ken, brother of Papa Smurf

JP Karliak, as Gargamel and Razamel

Daniel Levy

Amy Sedaris

Natasha Lyonne

Sandra Oh

Octavia Spencer

Nick Kroll

Hannah Waddington

Alex Winter

Maya Erskine

Billie Lourd

Xolo Maridueña

Kurt Russell

Rihanna has previously starred in projects such as Home, Ocean's 8, Annie, This is the End, Spy, and Amy, among others. James Corden has a been part of films like Cats, The Emoji Movie, Cindrella, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Nick Offerman has starred in Parks and Recreation, and The Last of Us, among others, while JP Karliak has voiced several animated characters in films such as The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, and X-Men '97.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Smurfs and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback