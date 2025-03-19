Kanye West calls his son Saint “CARTI’S NEPHEW” to humor Playboi Carti’s “NIECE NORTH” addressal amid Bully short film drop

Kanye West has responded to Playboi Carti calling West's daughter his niece. According to Complex's report, Kim Kardashian acknowledged Carti's Skims reference in his track FINE SH*T by taking a screenshot of the lyrics and sharing it on her Instagram stories on March 17. Carti acknowledged the shoutout by asking Kim to let her daughter, North, send a song.

"@kimkardashian TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG," Playboi Carti wrote.

Kanye West then responded to Carti by tweeting at him multiple times. On March 18, West called Carti's action "too far" and called him out for not collaborating with him for his latest MUSIC album. West claimed, Carti allegedly didn't ask him to feature because of his controversial tweets. West also seemingly mocked the rapper by asking Iggy Azalea if her son Onyx could work on a song with him.

Kanye West bashing Playboi Carti for calling North West his niece. [Image via X/@kanyewest]

According to HotNewHipHop, Kanye West dropped his album amid his ongoing X rant. The 30-minute-long BULLY V1 album was released on March 19 alongside a black-and-white short film featuring his son Saint. West wrote a seemingly sarcastic tweet by calling his son Cart's nephew while promoting the short film.

"BULLY FILM FEATURING CARTI’S NEPHEW," he tweeted.

Playboi Carti is yet to respond to Kanye West's tweets, at the time of writing.

Iggy Azalea responded to Kanye West's tweet about her and Playboi Carti's son Onyx

Iggy Azalea at the Tel Aviv Pride Parade - Image via Getty

According to Complex's report, rapper Iggy Azalea quickly responded to West's tweet, where he seemingly mocked Carti by asking Azalea if Onyx could feature on his song. Iggy Azalea tweeted on March 18, asking the rapper to leave her son out of the controversy.

She claimed Playboi Carti reportedly has other children who are away from the media spotlight, but only her son gets harassed because of his father. She wrote,

"Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this. At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?), but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with. Does he read it? No. He's a child."

She continued by stating that tweets about her son created his digital legacy, which he will eventually discover. Azalea requested that West let her and her son live in peace.

"But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (sh*tty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?" She wrote.

A couple of hours after Azalea's tweet, Kanye apologized for bringing up her son into the drama. He bashed Carti again by stating that bringing up kids is something the rapper often does.

"IGGY I WAS SORRY FOR SPEAKING ON YOUR KID THAT WAS SOME F**GOT A*S CARTI SH*T TO DO," he wrote.

NME reported that Kanye West dropped his album BULLY V1 on March 19. The album has three versions: Latest, Post Hype, and Post Post Hype and can be heard via the link shared on Kanye West's X account. However, it is uncertain when it will be released on streaming platforms.

