"I don't care about threats" — Kanye West claims Top5 has been calling him incessantly and only stopped after he posted his text on X

After deactivating his X account following a string of antisemitic tweets, rapper Kanye West has stirred up another controversy on the social media platform. Recently, Ye claimed that fellow rapper Top5 has been calling him incessantly.

The rapper's tweet dated March 18, 2025, read:

"Top 5. Where’s the 30 phone calls in a row now that I posted the weird a** threatening text"

Before the tweet, Kanye had posted a screenshot of an alleged text from Top 5 where the rapper is asking Ye to ask about him and adds phrases like "I'm Him". The reported texts from Top 5 also mention that from where he belongs, it is disrespectful to question his identity. Another text in the screenshot read:

"I'm in my through the wire phase get to know me." as reportedly quoted by Top5

Ye's tweets on Top 5 (Image via X/@AkademiksTV)

Additionally, the alleged message thread from Top 5 showcased the rapper claiming "The industry is small, and the h*es make it even smaller" with a concluding text asking Kanye to call him because he felt disrespected. The alleged screenshot shows a one-way text thread without any response from Ye.

Kanye West shared the screenshot of the alleged texts with a message:

"Broooo I don't care about threats" Ye said.

In addition to Top5, Kanye West takes a dig at Drake in latest tweet: Details explored

Fans speculate that Ye's comments against Top 5 are related to the former being Drake's affiliate, given that Kanye expressed his discontent with Drizzy via X as well. In a tweet dated March 19, 2025, Ye attached a no-context screenshot of a text showcasing that the person sending the text had a stylist they would like to send for Drake.

Ye's cryptic screenshot targeting Drake (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

The rapper also blasted Drizzy and his affiliates in the tweet:

"AND I TRIED TO HELP FA**OT(AKA FA**OT AKA DRAKE) OUT SOON AS HE GOT TO AUSTRALIA JUST “ FOR THE CULTURE”. LIKE HOW FA**OT GONNA GO TO AUSTRALIA AND MAKE IT SEEM LIKE WE DRESS LIKE THAT IN NORTH AMERICA ALL DRAKE’S FRIENDS (AKA EXTORTERS AKA BROKE A** TALENTLESS NI**AS) IS YES MEN TO LET THAT NI**A LIKE THAT" Kanye wrote.

Ye's tweet targeting Drake (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

The exact reason for Ye's discontent toward Drake at the moment is not known, given that the rappers have a history of feuding and having amicable relations with one another.

Drizzy and Kanye worked together on projects since 2007 starting with the former freestyling on Ye's track Barry Bonds followed by the rappers teaming up for Eminem and Lil Wayne's Forever. However, the rappers soon began targeting each other with Drizzy expressing discontent with Ye's verse on Yeezus in 2014 and Kanye ranting about Drake and DJ Khaled's For Free dominating the radio in 2016.

Recently, Kanye West tweeted in Drizzy's support, expressing remorse over the times they pitted against one another.

In his now-deleted tweet dated March 5, 2025, Kanye West wrote that he saw a video of Drake walking through his house and showing his library of rhyme books.

"MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME… I LOVE DRAKE. IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL." Kanye said.

In other news, apart from targeting Top 5 and Drake, Kanye West also accused Metro Boomin and Future of ghosting him over a remix of their track with Kendrick Lamar called Like That.

