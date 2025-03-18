"This is coming from me, from God to you" — Diddy offers Kanye advice, praises his music in an allegedly leaked jail call recording

Kanye West has been actively voicing his support for Sean Combs aka Diddy, a recent instance of which is the rapper releasing a new song called Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine featuring his daughter North West and the currently imprisoned rapper.

As per the Instagram page The Shade Room's post dated March 18, 2025, an alleged leaked jail call recording between Kanye and Diddy showcases both rappers praising each other. At one point in the recording, Sean Combs reportedly encouraged Kanye West to get back on the stage and advised him stating:

"Right now enjoy your life. This is coming from me, from God, to you. Enjoy your life. Fall back in love like when you was making the beats in the Chi...just chop them s*it up, bring that SD1200...the MPC. Have a good time and say 'F*ck the world' and all bulls*it man."

Sean Combs also mentioned that he loves and appreciates Ye. In another snippet of the alleged call recording featuring Ye taking a video of his call with Diddy, the latter said that he'll call Kanye again. He also asked Ye to make him listen to some of his new work over the phone adding that 'Puff Daddy' being in jail was sad.

Diddy reportedly went on to thank Kanye West for taking care of his children. The currently imprisoned rapper said:

"Cause ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call...And that meant so much, you know what I'm saying that you reached out to them and took them under your wing"

This particular snippet of Ye's conversation with Diddy is featured on his latest track Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine's intro which was released on March 15, 2025.

"PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF" — Kanye West pleaded with President Trump to release Diddy

Kanye West's recent track featuring Diddy is not the first time the rapper has publicly shown his support for Sean Combs. In February 2025, Ye took to X addressing President Trump in a now-deleted tweet that read:

"Donald Trump, PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF"

In another deleted tweet, Ye called out other celebrities who refuse to speak out in Diddy's support claiming that they preferred to "watch our brother rot". Additionally, Kanye shared a video of his FaceTime call with Diddy's son Christian Combs writing:

"A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES"

Apart from Ye's public display of support for Sean Combs, the rapper's latest track featuring his daughter and Diddy came under scrutiny as his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly expressed her discontent on the same.

Alleged screenshots of the ex-couple getting into a heated exchange over North West's involvement in Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine went viral wherein Kim Kardashian reportedly claimed that their daughter wasn't old enough to be in the music industry. Kim also reminded Ye that she holds access to the legal trademark of North West's name and Kanye West threatened her to change the same stating:

"Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

In other news, Sean Diddy Combs recently pleaded not guilty to a new indictment accusing the rapper of forcing his employees to work for extended hours and threatening to punish them if they didn't assist in his alleged s*x trafficking scheme.

The imprisoned rapper is currently standing trial on racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges.

