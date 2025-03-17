"He didn't do all bad" — Mase reveals he's open to visiting Diddy in jail if he's added to the visitation list

In the latest episode of It Is What It Is podcast, shared on March 17, 2025, Mase revealed that he was up for meeting Sean "Diddy" Combs in jail. The topic came up when Cam'ron talked about the funeral for The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace.

After offering condolences to the Wallace family, Cam'ron said that he had heard that Mase was made to sit next to Diddy's son King Combs at the funeral. Mase stated:

"I don't think he saw me, I would have said what's up. I mean, if my name was on the list I'd go visit Puff, you know? ... I would visit him, make sure he was good."

Mase went on to state that while he didn't condone the allegations made against Diddy, he also wanted to ensure that the mogul was fine until he was declared guilty. Mase continued talking about Diddy, and said:

"He didn't do all bad, he did some good. I ain't talking about the tape stuff and all of that, I'm talking about the musical side. Giving me an opportunity, I think as a person of class you definitely got to show up and sit somewhere in the court if they let you."

When asked by Cam'ron if Mase thought that Combs was innocent, the latter replied saying that he "didn't know." For context, Diddy is currently in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Correctional Center after being arrested on charges connecting to s*x trafficking.

After his arrest, the mogul was slapped with a series of lawsuits from several individuals who claimed to have been drugged and assaulted by Diddy. According to NBC News reports dated March 14, the mogul's arraignment is expected to be held on Friday and trial is set to begin in May.

Exploring the shared history of Diddy and Mase

Mase, Mason Durell Betha, signed with Bad Boy Records in 1996. The rapper continued being associated with the record label till April 1999. At the time, Mase also announced that he was quitting rapping and choosing a more religious path.

According to HotNewHipHop, the fallout between Mase and Combs was primarily due to reasons that were financial and business oriented. Mase made a comeback from his retirement on two occasions: once in 2004 and then in 2009.

According to the outlet, the 2009 reappearance was hindered due to some steps taken by Combs' record label. This even prompted Mase to barge in during a live interview of Combs back then, with a bunch of documents claiming that he could act as a free artist. It was later revealed that the record label had retained all rights to his music.

The issues between the duo escalated in 2020, when Mase took to Instagram claiming that Combs had refused to sell him back the publishing rights. He even claimed to have offered more than $2 million for the same. He released his frustration through a 2022 track titled Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Beth. In the track, he rapped:

"Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge. You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood... You ain’t no architect, you just a n***a who know how to market death."

In September 2023, Combs claimed that they had sorted things out. As for Mase's recent statements about Diddy, it is unclear whether he would get visitation rights in the first place.

