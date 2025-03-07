Why was EBK Jaaybo arrested? Stockton rapper detained a month after jail release

According to a March 6 report in XXL Magazine, rapper EBK Jaaybo, whose real name is Jaymani Gorman, was arrested in Stockton, California.

Ad

As per the media outlet, the rapper was initially stopped by the police for not halting at the stop sign. Later, he was charged with multiple offenses, including possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, and violating his probation.

In February, Jaaybo was released from prison after serving one year for illegal gun possession.

EBK Jaaybo flaunts cash on a private jet

EBK Jaaybo in his I Don't Feel Alive music video. (Image via YouTube/@EBKJaaybo)

After he served one year in prison for gun possession charges, EBK Jaaybo was released in February 2025. He made headlines when he showed off a bundle of cash on a private jet after his release. According to Tribune, the rapper posted the now-deleted pictures on his Instagram on February 3 with the caption:

Ad

"Push up I heard he a score I want that."

Ad

While the 21-year-old California rapper was in jail, he released his album The Reaper. His track Boogieman from the album went viral as it appeared on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

EBK Jaaybo on his prison sentence

While the young rapper was in San Joaquin County Jail last year, he sat down for an interview with Passion of the Weiss in August 2024. In the interview, he shared that he firmly believed he was given a stricter prison sentence because the authorities wanted to make an example out of him. He stated:

Ad

"I do think they’re making an example out of me cuz a lot of n*gga with their first pistol charges are getting out or, at most, doing a year in the county. On blood, they sent me straight to prison! And they made me take gang enhancement sh*t. They definitely f*cked a n*gga over based on who I am."

Ad

EBK Jaaybo continued to insist that he was unfairly treated, and that he only rapped about his life and struggles. He also shared that it was unfair to judge someone based on the kind of music they make. He stated:

"Bro, I’m just a human that came from the struggle. All I’m doing is rapping about my life and trying to make it out. I ain’t been convicted of any serious crimes, and they can’t really judge a n*gga until they got the proof. They’re trying to make an example out of me, yeah, but they ain’t trying to see a n*gga any smarter or any more aware for the future."

Ad

When asked about how he dealt with being in prison mentally, the rapper replied that he took it like a man and that a prison sentence was better than being dead. He stated:

"The only thing we’re promised is life and death, and a n*gga number will be called one day no matter what. It may be natural causes or it may be by a bullet, but either way, karma is real. So you gotta just take this sh*t like a man, bro. It comes with time, and I’ve prepared myself mentally for that. I’d still rather be here than in an RIP post."

Ad

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper is currently in jail awaiting court dates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback