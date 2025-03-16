Iggy Azalea net worth: Fortune explored as Rapper calls out Universal Music, saying they owe her millions of dollars "in the 8 figure range"

Iggy Azalea recently criticized Universal Music Group, alleging that the company has yet to pay her a huge sum of money worth millions of dollars. The rapper and songwriter wrote a lengthy statement on X on March 15, 2025, claiming that she did not receive any royalty from UMG throughout her career. Azalea added that the company "technically stole" from her since they owed her a big payment.

Ad

“The amount owed is in the 8 figure range. Last week they tried to respond to my lawyer and offer me a settlement of 18k. I’m told this is a normal response from their lawyers and after appearing in court they end up paying millions as they’re supposed to.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Iggy Azalea, whose fortune is estimated to be $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, wrote that she is still able to live a comfortable life despite not getting her full payment from UMG. However, she also mentioned that she would continue to fight until she gets the money owed to her.

“I’d like to publicly say that I think universal music are criminals who actively take advantage of ALL of their artists in perpetuity for their own gain. They are the scummiest company and they do this to SO MANY artists who unfortunately can’t afford to fight for what they’re owed thus they get away with this behavior.”

Ad

Iggy further stated that UMG needs to take better care of the artists working under them, specifically those who help the company accumulate profit through "intellectual property they had zero part in creating."

Iggy Azalea's net worth: Earnings, music projects, and more

Ad

The Sydney, Australia, native has accumulated a huge fanbase through her work in the world of music. Also known as Amethyst Amelia Kelly, she is additionally active as a model and businessman, which has contributed to her wealth over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iggy Azalea reportedly earned almost $15 million after selling some of her royalties from song publishing. Apart from that, her OnlyFans account is also her source of income, as she accumulated almost $48 million from the platform around two years ago.

Ad

Among her list of properties, Azaela bought a residence in Hidden Hills, California, for $5.2 million in 2021. However, she sold the property in only six months at $6.2 million due to some problems with her neighbor, which emerged when noises started coming out of the house as part of construction activities. The sale of the house was finalized for $5.949 million in May 2022.

Iggy Azalea's YouTube channel is her other source of income, and she has almost 8 million subscribers as of this writing. Iggy frequently shares videos on the channel, and all of them have received around four billion views so far.

Ad

Ad

She has opened for various artists, including Rita Ora, Beyoncé, and Pitbull, for their respective tours. Iggy has collaborated with record labels such as Empire and Def Jam. Her debut album, The New Classic, received a positive response, reaching the top of the Billboard charts.

Although Iggy Azalea's second major project, In My Defense, failed to receive similar reactions, she managed to leave an impression with her third album, The End of an Era. She also has multiple singles in her credits, such as Work, Bounce, Kream, Started, and Sip It.

Ad

Universal Music has not yet responded to Iggy Azalea's allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback