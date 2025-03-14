Normani net worth: Fifth Harmony member's fortune explored in wake of DK Metcalf engagement 

Singer Normani Kordei Hamilton has recently engaged to her longtime partner and NFL player DK Metcalf. The latter confirmed the news during a conversation with the reporters on March 14, 2025, and the latest report comes around two years after the duo confirmed their relationship.

Notably, the press conference was held as a part of Metcalf announcing his entry into the Pittsburgh Steelers, as per the New York Post. While speaking to the reporters, Metcalf said he planned to pop the question in 2024 but things did not happen as expected. He addressed the same by saying:

“She is a singer and her work kind of conflicted with the schedule so I just tried to take an approach to where a schedule didn’t matter.”

Metcalf additionally opened up on how he proposed to the Fifth Harmony member, whose fortune is estimated to be $6 million ( per Celebrity Net Worth), as he said:

“I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower, was ‘Will you marry?’ And she said yes.”

Metcalf revealed that the proposal happened on Wednesday, March 12, and their family members were also present. Metcalf also said that he decided to propose on the mentioned date since his sister was on Spring Break and that it was the perfect time for a get-together.

Metcalf also shared a video through the official page of Pittsburgh Steelers on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that Normani would accompany him while he visited the team. According to Times Now, Metcalf and Kordei Hamilton’s relationship dates back to when they appeared together in California-based Giorgio Baldi in 2022.

Metcalf’s former teammate Russell Wilson introduced the pair to each other and the relationship was confirmed a year later with a picture shared on Instagram Story where the singer was kissing Metcalf on the cheek.

Normani net worth: Career and other details explored

The Atlanta, Georgia native has built a big fanbase for her association with Fifth Harmony for a long time. The girl group has left an impression on everyone with their albums such as Reflection. Apart from this, Kordei Hamilton has additionally pursued a solo career.

Normani’s philanthropic work has also been appreciated, and she has joined organizations such as the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. She also became the diversity ambassador of a non-profit organization called Cybersmile Foundation and is serving a similar position at the American Cancer Society, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The artist’s journey in the musical world has been her main source of income. The albums of Fifth Harmony have also managed to break records in terms of sales and their debut project Reflection reached the fifth spot on the US Billboard 200.

The group’s second album 7/27, also received a positive response, followed by the band’s self-titled album in 2017. The group also has multiple singles in the credits, including Boss, Sledgehammer, That’s My Girl, and Por Favor.

As a solo artist, Normani released an album, titled Dopamine, which came out last year. With 13 singles in the soundtrack, the project grabbed a spot on the Billboard charts.

Normani has been a part of TV shows such as Dancing with the Stars, The X Factor, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and That’s My Jam. She also gave her voice to a character called Giselle in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

