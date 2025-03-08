Was D’Wayne Wiggins married? Family life explored as Tony! Toni! Toné! member passes away at 64

Tony! Toni! Toné! founding member D’Wayne Wiggins passed away on March 7, 2025, at the age of 64. The news comes just two days after his family confirmed on social media that he was suffering from some medical complications.

The statement also expressed the family's gratitude for everyone's “prayers and concern” and requested privacy during this period.

Although D’Wayne Wiggins was widely known for his contributions to the music industry over the years, the artist chose to keep his personal life private. However, TMZ reported that Wiggins was previously married to a woman named Michelle Lochin, and they divorced more than ten years ago.

D’Wayne Wiggins' demise was confirmed by Tony! Toni! Toné! in a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying that he bravely fought with bladder cancer for almost a year. The band said that D’Wayne did not leave his family’s side despite going through a rough phase.

The statement highlighted Wiggins' impact on many lives, adding that D’Wayne was involved in various philanthropic activities. The group praised Wiggins, writing:

“He was deeply passionate and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many. For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

D’Wayne Wiggins’ family explored: Wife, divorce, and more

The Oakland, California native accumulated a huge fanbase over the years through his association with Tony! Toni! Toné! However, beyond his music career, he had a family who largely stayed out of the limelight. They briefly made headlines when Wiggins and his wife, Michelle, divorced.

A report by TMZ in 2013 stated that they were married for almost twelve years and shared two children. The legal documents obtained by the outlet disclosed that the duo split due to irreconcilable differences. Additionally, Michelle requested full custody of their children without any visitation rights to D’Wayne Wiggins.

Beyond this, Michelle Lochin hardly disclosed anything about her profession, educational background, or personal life. She is also not active on any social media platforms.

Back in 2016, D'Wayne Wiggins appeared for an interview with Las Cruces Sun News, saying that while his mother, Mary, was a resident of Arkansas, his father, Charlie, was from Texas. He further stated that since his parents were from different places, they had family values. The artist added:

“I grew up across the street from DeFremery Park, where Sly SToné used to play and the Black Panthers would hold rallies. Today, you have 20 million rappers in one city; back then you had 20 million musicians, bands all over the place. I learned how to play the blues on the streets of Oakland. My father used to take me to all the blues clubs.”

He also reflected on his musical career by saying that live artists have been an inspiration for him. He compared the artists to those personalities who have built a huge fanbase through online platforms, adding that singers should inspire and motivate everyone. Wiggnis continued:

“When it comes to developing artists, I love working with artists that I’m inspired by. I’ve been blessed to be able to work with some of the greats – from Santana to B.B. King, Destiny’s Child, Beyonce and Slash. I really like when I can be a fan of an artist and do production, because it’s all about artists coming together and speaking, and seeing what magic they can create.”

Apart from his work with Tony! Toni! Toné!, D’Wayne Wiggins founded a record label called Grass Roots Entertainment and had a solo album in his credits, Eyes Never Lie. He also had a brief acting career, appearing in the film Get Money.

