Tony! Toni! Tone! members list explored as D'Wayne Wiggins family reveals he is in hospice care

D'Wayne Wiggins' family has recently shared an update on the singer's health after reports about his demise went viral. Wiggins has been associated with the R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! for a long time. The other members include Raphael Saadiq and Timothy Christian Riley.

Notably, a statement, posted along with a picture, published through the artist's official Instagram handle on behalf of his family on March 5, 2025, reads:

"We wanted to share that D'Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications. He is working through it one day at a time. We know how beloved he is by so many, and so we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family's privacy during this time."

A report by Revolt TV stated that the rumors of D'Wayne's death started getting attention on different platforms. This came after a post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an individual active under the username, @orleansway, a day before Wiggins' family dismissed the rumors.

The post included a video from TikTok, and the caption stated:

"Our brother D'Wayne Wiggins and brother of Raphael Saadiq from Tony, Toni, Toné is receiving hospice care. Have Mercy."

Meanwhile, D'Wayne's family has not posted anything about the health issue he is suffering from.

Tony! Toni! Toné! members: D'Wayne Wiggins, Raphael Saadiq, and more

According to the official website of Tony! Toni! Toné!, the band gained recognition after the release of a song, titled One Night Stand, in 1987. The lineup originally included D'Wayne and Raphael. The band's debut album, Who?, came out a year later.

Wiggins established his music label Grass Roots Entertainment, under which Destiny's Child was launched. He released his first solo project with Motown Records, Eyes Never Lie, in 2000. In this project, he collaborated with Jamie Foxx, Carlos Santana, and Darius Rucker.

D'Wayne Wiggins supported the young generation of Oakland with his non-profit organization Youth Aid, which helps in the development of musical skills alongside a chance to be a part of the industry. He has been featured as an actor in a film, titled Get Money, and has two more films in his credits, where he was an executive producer.

The second member of the group and the brother of D'Wayne, Raphael Saadiq, is also active as a record producer. Saadiq has five solo albums in his credits, starting with Instant Vintage.

Saadiq's next four albums included Ray Ray, The Way I See It, SToné Rollin', and Jimmy Lee. He was previously a member of another R&B group, Lucy Pearl, which was active for only two years. He has also composed the soundtrack for films and TV shows such as Freaky Tales, and Insecure.

The third member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, Timothy Christian Riley, is a cousin of D'Wayne Wiggins and Raphael Saadiq. Just like Saadiq, Timothy has also worked on the songs included in projects like Boyz n the Hood, Jason's Lyric, and High School High.

Notably, Tony! Toni! Toné! has not released any new album for many years and their last major project was House of Music, which came out in 1996. However, the group has continued to perform on different occasions, including a tour in 2023, where they celebrated 30 years of their third big project, Sons of Soul.

