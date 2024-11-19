Who is Mary Bono? Cher's dispute with Sonny Bono’s widow over royalties explored

Cher and Sonny Bono's widow, Mary Bono, are clashing over the royalties from the hit tracks I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On. While the dispute initially arose in 2018, it recently resurfaced on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Mary's attorney brought up the topic in court, claiming that Cher's right to receive royalties from the aforementioned songs ended July 1, 2022. According to the lawyer, Cher should no longer earn royalties for the tracks after the date.

Sonny and Cher with Chaz Bono (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Mary Bono, an American politician, is the widow of Sonny Bono. Sonny and Cher were married from 1964 to 1975. Mary first entered Congress in 1998 as a member of the Republican Party. She came in as a replacement for Sonny, who had then died just months earlier.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1961, Mary Bono moved with her family to South Pasadena in 1963. In her youth, she was reportedly an accomplished gymnast and worked as a cocktail waitress in her 20s. After marrying Sonny in 1986, the couple relocated to Palm Springs, where they owned a restaurant.

Sonny and Mary shared two children, Chesare and Chianna. Following Sonny's death, Mary married businessman Glenn Baxley in 2001. However, they separated in 2005. Two years later, she married Connie Mack IV, and the marriage lasted till 2013.

In September 2015, Mary Bono married Stephen S. Oswald, a former astronaut. She currently serves as the chair and CEO of MAPDA (Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse).

What is going on between Cher and Mary Bono?

As mentioned earlier, the issues began years ago when Sonny's assets became eligible for termination in 2018. Mary then tried to invoke the right, prompting Cher to sue her in 2021 for $1 million. The singer claimed that she was caught off-guard by Mary's attempts to claim her share.

In May 2024, the judge ruled in favor of Cher and overruled Mary's attempts to claim Sonny Bono's publishing profits. As reported by Rolling Stone, Mary's lawyer, Daniel Schacht, spoke during the court hearing on Monday and said:

"She's not entitled to a third party's royalties. She's not entitled to Iconic’s royalties. That's an issue between Iconic and Mary Bono. She's not entitled to the royalties that she doesn't own."

Cher's lawyer, Peter Anderson, further argued that Mary's claims were "illogical" in nature. He said:

"Cher sought [the royalties]. She’s entitled to them. And she’s obligated to pay them over to Iconic. Under [opposing] counsel’s view, what happens to them? Mary Bono gets them? That makes absolutely no sense."

Since their divorce settlement in 1978, Cher has reportedly been entitled to earn royalties from hit songs she created with Sonny Bono. As per reports by the Guardian, after Sonny's demise, his share was transferred to his heirs.

As of now, it is unclear what will happen if the judge favors Mary in the suit. A bench trial to hear the rest of the issues is scheduled for February 26, 2025.

