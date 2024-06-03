"He finished it"— Cher supports boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards over Cannes after-party brawl with Travis Scott

Cher is defending her boyfriend, Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, after his reported physical altercation with Travis Scott during a Cannes after-party. On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the singer took to her X to state she was "proud" of the way Alexander handled the brawl, stating:

"I’m Proud of Alexander. He Didn’t Start The fight against 2 Men,... He finished it, Gotta Love Him."

The incident took place on May 23, 2024, after the Foundation for AIDS Research's (AmfAR) gala at nightclub owner Richie Akiva's "The After" party. While it remains unclear who started the brawl, it reportedly involved Travis Scott and Tyga, a friend of Edward's, and occurred when they were on stage behind the DJ booth.

"Hell nah,"— Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards updates paparazzi after they question if Cher was upset over his actions

Tyga and Scott have both been romantically involved with Kylie Jenner. Scott shares two kids with her - daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, and Tyga dated the model on and off for two years until 2017. However, it remains unclear if she was the topic that spurred the brawl.

According to a May 24 Page Six report, it all began when Akiva took the mic to shout out Tyga and A.E., stating, "We got T-Raww and A.E," a gesture disliked by Scott. The Goosebumps singer then allegedly snatched the mic out of the host's hand, prompting the Def Jam Records executive to say, "Let him show love."

The situation escalated, with sources telling Page Six that Scott was the alleged aggressor and "looking for a fight with anyone." At one point during the happening, someone got hit with an ice bucket. Edwards initially tried to diffuse the situation, but he intervened when Scott and his friend pushed A.E. back, leading the latter to drag Scott across the stage and throw him off.

The physical altercation continued, but security managed to break up the scuffle, and the party continued. Page Six adds that Scott left soon after, but Edwards and Tyga remained.

Cher and A.E. have been dating on and off since November 2022, after they connected over text after meeting at a 2022 Paris Fashion Week event. On May 31, TMZ caught hold of Edwards, questioning whether Cher was upset with him, to which he promptly replied:

"Hell Nah."

He then quoted Future and Metro Boomin's GTA, saying, "Like Future say, ‘Whatever I’m with, my b*tch with it, too," The Believe singer then corrected his crude language, remarking:

"My woman, but the lyrics are the lyrics."

He also brushed off inquiries about the possibility of marriage with Cher, adding that their romance is still strong, stating, "Aye, bro, listen, we happy. We’re a happy family." He also clarified that there were no hard feelings and that everything was "cool" between him and Travis. He even joked that his bodyguard didn't have to work that night.

Travis Scott nor Tyga have not released any statements about the brawl since.