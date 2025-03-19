"Will Smith has no taste in music obviously" — Netizens react to the actor saying he likes the rhythm on Playboi Carti’s ‘OPM BABI'

Will Smith recently made headlines by appearing on the livestream, In The Booth, of Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" on Tuesday, March 18. While several moments from the livestream had gone viral on the internet, one of them received special attention. Smith was seen giving his review on Playboi Carti's OPM BABI.

For context, Carti released this track quite recently on March 14. The conversation began with Maxwell asking Will if he had listened to Playboi Carti's music. To this, the 56-year-old actor and Grammy-winning singer revealed that his son Jaden Smith would listen to Carti's music. He said:

"I’ve listened to Carti. Jaden listens to Carti."

Maxwell then ended up playing Playboi Carti's OPM BABI, a track from his latest album I AM MUSIC, waiting for Smith to give his review. The actor said:

"I like the rhythm, I like the rhythm. I’m a lyricist. So, in a club, that would feel nice, where you’re just vibing."

The conversation went viral on the internet with fans flooding social media platforms with their reactions. Many claimed that Will Smith did not look like he knew much about the music. A user (@skippymeta) tweeted:

"Will Smith has no taste in music obviously."

Another user wrote on X:

"Nah he got no idea what's going on 😭."

"Will was trying his hardest to understand lol," added a tweet.

"He just look confused lmao," wrote another user.

A lot of other similar reactions flooded the social media platform. A user commented:

"You can tell his brain couldn’t keep up 😭."

"Me showing my older brother new sh*t," joked another one.

"Unc trynna keep up 😭😭," read a tweet.

Will Smith recently announced his upcoming Based on a True Story Summer Tour on Monday

While Will Smith was seen reviewing Playboi Carti's music on the recent Twitch livestream, he seems quite occupied with his career. On Monday, March 17, Will announced an upcoming tour named Based on a True Story Summer Tour.

As per reports by Billboard, the tour will cover several significant cities across the UK and Europe. The tour is set to begin on July 13 with its first show in Hamburg, Germany, and then will cover cities like Manchester and London. The final show date is scheduled for September 2 in Paris, France.

Apart from his upcoming tour, Will Smith will also headline some popular international festivals globally, like Mawazine in Morocco, the POSITIV Festival in France, Dreambeach in Spain, and the BIG ART Festival in Italy.

He is set to release his upcoming album, Based on a True Story, on March 28, 2025. This reportedly would be his first album in the last two decades. It has been revealed that the album would feature Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Big Sean, and Jazzy Jeff.

He has released a few singles from the album already. The list included Beautiful Scars, Work of Art, and You Can Make It. His fans have expressed excitement about Smith's upcoming endeavors.

