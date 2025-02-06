"Oh, thank you" — Video of Jaden Smith reacting to a guy saying "you look retarded" outside the Grammys venue goes viral

Jaden Smith's look at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, created quite the buzz, given he wore a statement headpiece that looked like a castle with only his face visible from a circle in the center. As Jaden was walking past photographers at the event, a man addressed him and said "you look retarded".

However, Jaden didn't lose his cool and responded:

"Oh, thank you"

A video of the instance posted by @DailyLoud on X garnered 5.8 million views since it was uploaded on February 5, 2025. Jaden made his red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammys in a white shirt, black suit, black tie, and a white heart-shaped pin.

The head gear he wore featured windows and turrets and his face was placed at the position of the gate.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The castle-shaped headgear was customized for Jaden Smith's red carpet-appearance at the Grammys by ABODI. The designer posted Jaden's picture from the event on Instagram and wrote:

"The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori."

Jaden attended the Grammys with his sister Willow and father Will Smith, who made his first appearance at an award function after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in March 2022.

"It functions as a medium to recall one’s childhood" - ABODI details meaning of Jaden Smith's 2025 Grammys castle-shaped headpiece

While Jaden Smith's choice of styling at the 2025 Grammy Awards earned the singer a mixed response from netizens, the designer of the headpiece, ABODI, took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind it.

On February 3, 2025, ABODI posted an image of Jaden from the event and mentioned that the label was "more than thrilled" to see their Vampire Castle being slayed on the Grammy red carpet by the Icon singer.

The headpiece was designed by Transylvanian designer Dora Abodi and the post mentioned that the process of creating the headpiece from sketching and testing to realization was a "fantastic experience".

Talking about the meaning and inspiration of the castle-shaped headpiece, the label mentioned in its post:

"The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori."

In another Instagram post dated February 4, 2025, ABODI mentioned that the "now-famous" Vampire Castle headpiece is symbolic of fortitude, audacity, and an embrace of legends and folklore. The label added:

"It functions as a medium to recall one’s childhood and to retain a sense of playfulness and borderless creativity in relation to shapes, fabrics, concepts, colours, textures, fashion, and art."

ABODI's post mentioned that the headpiece worn by Jaden Smith facilitates the beginning of creative partnerships with the cultivation of individuals who are sources of motivation and inspiration.

Jaden also posted a carousel of images from his appearance at the 2025 Grammys with the caption:

"“Fountain” The Avant-garde Cannot And Will Not Die As Long As I’m Alive |||"

Jaden Smith hasn't released any new music recently and his last project was 2024: A Case Study on the Long Term Effects of Young Love which was released in October 2024.

In an interview with Billboard in October 2024, Jaden mentioned that his project was about the mental landscape of young people dealing in a world of the internet and social media and how it changes their mental health in terms of what they are feeling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback