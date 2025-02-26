Who is India Martínez? Spanish singer goes viral after appearing to share a kiss with Will Smith on stage

India Martínez, the renowned Spanish singer, has become an internet sensation after a surprising moment with Will Smith at a recent event left fans and the media buzzing.

On February 20, 2025, Spanish singer India Martínez took to the stage alongside Will Smith in Miami. The duo performed their latest collaboration, First Love, from the same name album, released on February 14, 2025.

As the performance concluded, a moment from the stage quickly went viral on social media. In the video, Martínez appears to share a kiss with Will Smith, sparking widespread curiosity and intrigue.

This unexpected moment has brought renewed attention to India Martínez, the talented Spanish artist whose real name is Jenifer Yésica Martínez Fernández began her musical career at 17.

Over the years, she has established herself as one of Spain's most prominent pop singers, gaining recognition for her extensive body of work, including hits like SI ELLA SUPIERA, Corazon Hambriento, 90 minutes, 5 SENTÍOS, and LAS BURBUJAS DEL JACUZZI.

Getting to know India Martínez:

Martínez (Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)

India Martínez, the 39-year-old Spanish artist, was born on October 13, 1985, in Córdoba, Spain. At 11, her family relocated to Roquetas de Mar in Almería, where her musical journey began to grow.

A passionate flamenco artist, Martínez's formal music education began at just five years old under her teacher, Nieves Camacho.

Martínez rose to prominence at a remarkably young age, earning the nickname La Niña del Puerto after performing at a local seaport. Her talent quickly gained attention, and her career began to take off.

In 1998, Martínez participated in the children's talent show Veo, where her remarkable skills earned her a scholarship from Fundación Cristina Heeren to study flamenco professionally.

In 2004, India Martínez released her debut album, Azulejos de Lunares, marking the beginning of a successful music career.

Her second album, Despertar, was released in 2009, earning her a nomination for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards the same year. Her artistry has continued to evolve, with her most recent album, Sin Filtro, released in 2024.

Despite her success, Martínez has maintained a private personal life, and very little information is available about her beyond her music career. She has never spoken publicly about her personal details.

India Martínez sparks buzz after sharing a kiss with Will Smith on stage:

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, India Martínez and Will Smith graced the stage at the prestigious Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami, performing their latest release, First Love.

Martínez dazzled in a black sequin body-hugging sheer bodysuit paired with sleek black high boots, her hair styled in a straight, middle-parted look. Will Smith complemented her with a stylish grey two-piece suit, a classic white shirt, a blue tie, and black formal shoes.

The performance was captured in a 21-second video that quickly went viral. The clip, also shared by Martínez on her Instagram, shows the two artists vibing to the song, with Martínez approaching Smith and sharing a brief kiss on stage. Martínez captioned the Instagram post with —

"I want that first passion. I want them first hugs. I want them hard cries. I want that FIRST LOVE ♥️🪭 @willsmith @marcin.music," Martínez wrote.

As of now, neither India Martínez nor Will Smith has publicly addressed the steamy moment that transpired on stage, and there is no official statement regarding the nature of their connection.

FIRST LOVE is a hip-hop album by Will Smith, released in February 2025. The album features four tracks: First Love, Beautiful Scars (feat. OBanga), Work of Art (feat. Jaden), and You Can Make It. The album is available to stream on Spotify.

