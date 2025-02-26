"She had August y'all betta shut up" - Netizens react to Will Smith and India Martinez performing their song 'First Love' at  Premio Lo Nuestro 2025

Actor Will Smith recently made the news after he seemed to have shared a staged kiss with Spanish singer India Martínez during his performance at the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro awards. On February 20, the Hollywood actor-rapper performed his 2025 track, First Love, with the flamenco-pop artist at Miami's Kaseya Center.

After the supposed kiss and the performance went viral, it garnered a mixed reaction from the fans. The same was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room on February 25, netizens took to the comment section of the post to react to the whole thing.

Some supported Smith as his wife Jada was previously embroiled in allegations of infidelity while others tagged it as “staged.” One even referred to Jada’s “entanglement” with American singer August Alsina.

Netizens reacted to Smith and Martinez’s performance (Image via Instagram / @x0.hisdaughter.x0)

For context, during a joint interview with Red Table Talk in July 2020, Pinkett Smith admitted that she had dated singer August Alsina, who is currently 31 years old, when she started living separately from Will.

Netizens reacted to Smith and Martinez’s kiss (Image via Instagram / @briamonette / @thebigticket205 / @brooklyn_anise)

Meanwhile, others claimed that it was all staged. One said that it's a skit and no need to be so dramatic as another one said that it's his job as an actor.

Netizens reacted to Smith and Martinez’s kiss (Image via Instagram / @lansa.jpg / @chinathebrat_x / @notjustalawyer)

More about Will Smith's recent performance at Premio Lo Nuestro 2025

Will Smith's fans are going crazy over his recent performance (Image via Getty Images)

The awards presentation, which took place in Miami on February 20, showcased Will and India's performance. Smith started removing his tuxedo after performing a duet of his most recent song, First Love, with Spanish singer India Martínez.

Additionally, Will Smith expanded his musical presentation beyond First Love. He also performed his iconic song Miami, alongside DJ Khaled and Mexican singer-songwriter and actress Thalía. Just before the performance he asked Khaled:

“Where we at? You know you can’t come in the 305 and just give us one? You gotta give us another one!”

Two dancers then assisted in placing a guayabera shirt adorned with palm trees on Smith while the audience applauded. Referring to the shirt, he further shouted:

“South Beach bringing the heat!.. Y’all feel that? Y’all feel that!?”

After that, Will Smith began to stride through the audience while singing the lyrics to the well-known song Miami from his debut solo album, Big Willie Style, which samples And the Beat Goes On by Whisper.

Khaled then instructed everyone to "put their hands up" while Thalia, wearing a shimmering silver and gold dress, suddenly showed up to help the chorus. During the performance, the smoke machines went off and supported the dancers in yellow gyrate.

A sample of Miami Sound Machine's Conga, which turns 40 this year, was also played. In the viral videos from the event, fans could be seen grooving as the Men In Black actor sang "C'mon, shake your body, baby do the conga."

Expand Tweet

After the performance, Thalia shared a few photos from the concert on her Instagram on February 24. On the other hand, hinting at the song, Will Smith posted his inspiration on his Instagram on February 14, which read:

"If you could describe your first love in one word, what would it be? This song is the embodiment of the rush, the adrenaline you feel discovering your 'first love'... Enjoy the song and lyrics now!"

Meanwhile, following the performance, neither Will Smith nor Jada Smith has commented anything about the performance.

