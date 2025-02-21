"You might not like him but this is wrong"— Netizens react as fake delivery drivers leave RIP Drake coffin at DJ Khaled's house

DJ Khaled and Drake were lately the target of a mysterious coffin that was delivered outside the former's house in Miami, Florida. According to TMZ's February 21 report, on Saturday, February 15, two individuals arrived at Khaled's house in a truck and informed a security guard that they were employed by a delivery company.

The black casket that the two people left behind was placed on the gate leading to Khaled's house. 'RIP OVO' and 'RIP Drake' were inscribed on the casket, along with an illustration of an upside-down white cross. For context, OVO refers to the U My Everything rapper's 2012 founding company, OVO Sound, an independent Canadian record label.

This happened after the Toronto rapper denied the reports that he would join DJ Khaled on his next album. However, who put the casket there and whether DJ Khaled knew about it remains unknown.

Meanwhile, images of the coffin outside the entertainer’s house quickly surfaced online. As soon as it was uploaded on Instagram on February 21 by The Shared Room, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They all supported the One Dance rapper as one said that it was wrong and crossed a limit. One comment to the post read:

"Ok this is too much! You might not like him but this is wrong!"

Netizens reacted as RIP Drake coffin is now trending (Image via Instagram / @nursy_nursy)

Others also responded similarly, with one saying that hating the rapper is really unnecessary, while another one said that it's "just not funny."

Netizens reacted as RIP Drake coffin is now trending (Image via Instagram / @2x_dequan / @donts1eep_onmyz / @brownskinniaa)

Additionally, other Instagram users commented the same. One wrote that people need to leave the Canadian singer alone, while another one claimed that the hate was just too much.

Netizens reacted as RIP Drake coffin is now trending (Image via Instagram / @basiarosedesigns / @basiarosedesigns / @queencrafts1)

Drake and DJ Khaled are reportedly having a spat

The Toronto rapper and DJ Khaled are reportedly having a feud (Image via Getty Images)

A mysterious delivery with an OVO motif outside of DJ Khaled's Florida house has made headlines and started rumors of an ongoing dispute between the two singers. TMZ reported that according to the police, two men reportedly posing as delivery personnel entered the property, and set the coffin at Khaled's gate. Before leaving in their truck, they reportedly prayed on their knees in front of the casket.

DJ Khaled released a seven-minute trailer for his 14th studio album, Aalam of God, featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos, on social media on February 4. In the teaser, Wahlberg, a burglar attempting to take the album from Khaled, informs his team of the Toronto rapper's reported appearances on the album.

While doing the same, Wahlberg said:

“Did you get it [the album]? This guy’s two Drake songs on there. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f*cking street?”

However, in the comment section of the same Instagram post, Drake wrote, "Must be @drakebell," denying any involvement in the endeavor. Khaled then deleted the post and the Aalam of God trailer, sparking rumors of a feud.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened related to a coffin. According to TMZ's report from February 14, rapper 6ix9ine also received a black casket with the words "RIP King Von" written on it and an upside-down crucifix. The late rapper, who was shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2020, had a falling out with 6ix9ine.

According to XXL magazine, this happened five years after King Von and 6ix9ine's feud started in 2020. The beef escalated as King Von criticized the latter for going to Chicago's O'Block. In 2014, rapper Lil Durk's cousin Nuski was killed there. According to Von, Tekashi reportedly brought flowers to the place in an apparent attempt to make fun of Lil Durk.

Nevertheless, there seems to be no link between the two coffin-related incidents as of now.

On the other hand, neither Khaled nor Drake has commented on the coffin found outside the former's house.

