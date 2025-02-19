"So he gonna play all Drake records. Got it" — Internet reacts to GTA 6 rumored to give DJ Khaled his own radio station

Record producer DJ Khaled is rumored to host his own radio station in Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). However, Khaled and Rockstar Games have yet to confirm the news officially.

On February 18, 2025, a known Call of Duty leak source on X under the handle @TheGhostOfHope reported the same, writing:

"EXCLUSIVE: DJ Khaled will feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 to host his very own music station that will also play his songs. There is potential for other real life artists to be included as well on their own radio stations."

Fans welcomed the news of DJ Khaled's potential involvement in GTA 6 with mixed responses. One user claimed the record producer might take this opportunity to play all Drake songs, seemingly referring to a recent feud between the two rappers. For context, Khaled had claimed his upcoming album, Aalam of God would have two Drake features, which Drizzy denied in an Instagram comment under the album's trailer post.

Some of the fan comments read:

"So he gonna play all Drake records. Got it," the X user posted.

Several fans were seemingly unenthused at the prospect of DJ Khaled hosting a radio station on GTA 6. Here's how they reacted online:

"That station probably won't get played while I'm playing...I'm cool," one person wrote on X.

"No one, i mean NO ONE will be turning this radio station on EVER," another person added.

"Never once have I craved driving silently in GTA ever before," someone else commented.

"NPCs in a video game are probably the only ones left listening to his music," another user wrote.

However, others were pleased with the news, claiming that Khaled deserved the honor.

"As it should be. I can't believe it took so long," one person posted.

"Another one for the list of epic features!" another person exclaimed.

"That's Cool! And definitely is going to make it a little bit more realistic," someone else added.

"This is the start of something amazing," another user tweeted.

ScHoolboy Q and T-Pain rumored to be featured in GTA 6

T-Pain performs during 2024 Y100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (Image via Getty)

DJ Khaled is not the only artist rumored to be featured in the music roster for the upcoming GTA 6 game. Both ScHoolboy Q and T-Pain are also speculated to be involved in the video game.

According to NME, ScHoolboy Q, who was previously featured in GTA 5 and GTA: Online, seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project after a fan questioned him about it on X in February 2024.

"Ima be on there, don’t even trip,” the rapper wrote on X.

In January 2024, T-Pain claimed he was also working on GTA 6 after a fan asked him why he stopped role-playing on NoPixel during a livestream at the time. For the unversed, NoPixel is a popular GTA 5 role-play server.

The rapper replied that Rockstar Games requested him to stop playing the game on NoPixel, which runs on third-party servers. It was reportedly due to his involvement in GTA 6 as it went against their guidelines. He added:

"I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA VI, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore because it kind of goes against... they had this whole speech, like, 'What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,' and I'm like, 'Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright that's fine.'"

GTA 6 will reportedly follow Lucia, GTA's first female protagonist, and her unnamed male accomplice through the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City also serving as a central location. Not much is revealed about the storyline, however, the game is scheduled to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

