"He went through hell the past year and is still standing victorious" -- Fans react as Will Smith delivers a powerful performance at the BET Awards 

On the night of Sunday, June 30, actor, film producer, and rapper Will Smith took to the stage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Fresh Prince made his hip-hop comeback by performing his brand-new single You Can Make It live for the first time.

Will Smith was joined by Chandler Moore, Kirk Franklin, and the Sunday Service Choir for his memorable performance as he stood on a circular podium surrounded by a ring of fire.

“Nobody gets an easy ride/ We all have a cross to bear/ But there’s wisdom in that fire/ And every moment in your life is an opportunity/ We are not being punished, we are being forged/ Dance in your darkness moments,” he rapped as the last line flashed above him on the screen.

In the wake of this powerful performance, the internet is having varied reactions as the majority hailed the Bad Boys actor for his powerful stage return.

For instance, Instagram user @living_with_beauty commented on The Shade Room’s post of Will Smith’s performance by writing:

“I think the concept was that he went through hell the past year and is still standing victorious because of God.”

Here are some of the other reactions from X.

“This one tuggs at the heart strings. What a lovely message. We all can make it,” a person wrote.

“Too easy like the Gods! Will Smith love you,” one person wrote.

“This was beautiful!” another person wrote.

“I feel like this was his thank you to the culture,” a netizen wrote.

“My Will is back. God bless,” another netizen wrote.

“Amazing work. Kudos Mr. Will,” an individual wrote.

“This song struck my emotional strings,” another individual wrote.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2024 BET Awards for the third time on Sunday.

In brief, looking at Will Smith’s latest rap number

On Friday, June 28, Will Smith released his latest rap number You Can Make It featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir. In it, the Fresh Prince raps:

“You are in the smoke and the fire/ Tight rope on the wire/ I see you’re broken and tired/ And all your hope is expired/ You’re just done with the change and the games and the shame/ And the world is insane, all the pain from the flames.”

He further continues by rapping:

“Don’t give up on me, I need you to hold on/ Know you’re deep up in the storm/ But I know you can face it (Face it), ayy/ It can get dark on the road and you’re feeling all alone/ Don’t lose sight of where you’re going/ ‘Cause I know you can make it, oh, woah.”

For those unaware, before launching the song, Smith took to Instagram and shared a video explaining his intentions behind it. He wrote how music has always been there for him, in his darkest times, and helped him to grow and rejuvenate his spirits.

He further added how his “humble wish” was for it to do the same for his fans and bring them “all the joy and light you deserve.”

Meanwhile, his collaborator Fridayy told Billboard’s deputy director of R&B/ hip-hop Carl Lamarre on the 2024 BET Awards red carpet how it was a “blessing” to have partnered with Will Smith on his comeback single and called him a “Philly legend” whom he grew up listening and watching his whole life.

You Can Make It is Will Smith’s first major release since he dropped his 2017 hit single Get Lit.