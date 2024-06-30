What happened at 2024 BET Experience concert? Cardi B responds to backlash for calling out production team after performance mishap

Cardi B was one of the guests to perform at the BET Experience Concert Series, alongside other artists such as Sexxy Red, on June 28, 2024. However, a few clips from her performance led to backlash from the public as she was spotted criticizing the production team for problems that emerged when she was on stage.

The rapper also expressed her trouble with the music along with the pyros and the stage fans. While referring to the production team, she said:

"Y'all messin' up my pyros, the fans is off. Y'all messing up my music. What the f*ck I'm paying y'all p*ssy n*ggas for? Turn my f*ckin' fan on b*tch, let's go."

As soon as Cardi B's video went viral everywhere, netizens shared their reactions on different platforms. One of them wrote that she was behaving like her show was successful and criticized the fact that she used the word "n*gga."

A few others called her unprofessional and rude, with another person adding that she should have spoken privately to the production team.

Netizens sharing their criticism on social media (Image via Instagram/real923la)

A few reactions from the supporters (Image via Instagram/real923la)

On the other hand, others were showing their support for the singer. An Instagram user wrote that the production team must do its job with perfection since they are paid for the same. Some of her supporters stated that people should leave her alone and stop caring about what happened at the event.

Cardi B shares her side of the story on social media while netizens express criticism for her behavior

As mentioned, Cardi B's behavior at the recent BET Experience Concert Series was not well-received by the public. While social media platforms have been flooded with multiple posts, an anonymous user shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) when the video started trending. The post stated:

"I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/ at all. This principle isn't exclusive to less glamorous positions. Celebrities included."

The tweet posted by Cardi (Image via X/iamcardib)

Although the tweet cannot be seen for now due to limits set by the owner of the account, Cardi B retweeted the post on June 29, 2024. She wrote in response that she paid $350,000 in advance but her pyro was not ready and the fans were not turned on. She added:

"At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don't half a*s my show because you comfortable when I definitely don't half a*s when it comes to paying.. don't tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same ho talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason."

A person under the username @Lyran Empress retweeted the post and criticized that Cardi B was targeted because she did not talk properly, being a female. The user wrote that it is impossible to behave decently in certain situations since "they'll take it as walk overable."

The Saturday Night Live star replied by thanking the person, adding that she paid $100,000 for Pyro but could not use the same since the production team could not get the fire marshall to discuss the safety with her team. She also wrote:

"Spent days in rehearsal learning choreography just so for them to have the wrong mix and we had to swap it out .. booked four fans so they could be turned on during Bartier Cardi and that never happened.. you wanna know why? Because they didn't bother to show up to rehearsal while hundred thousands of dollars was put into this show."

Cardi B performed a few verses from G-Eazy's hit singles

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star's performance was supposed to be 40 minutes at the BET Experience Concert Series. The audience cheered as she performed songs from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which came out in 2018 and grabbed the first spot on the US Billboard 200.

Apart from that, she even sang some verses from G-Eazy's tracks such as No Limit and Tomorrow 2. Notably, she was featured in No Limit along with A$AP Rocky. Cardi B's outfit additionally grabbed a lot of attention as it resembled a football jersey.