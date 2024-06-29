What did David Spade say about Eddie Murphy? Actor comedian calls out Grown Ups star over 'cheap shot' SNL joke

Eddie Murphy has recently recalled his longtime dispute with David Spade, involving a 1995 comedy skit on Saturday Night Live. Notably, Spade has previously addressed the feud in his memoir Almost Interesting in 2015 that Murphy took the skit too seriously.

Murphy appeared on the podcast The Interview by The New York Times on June 29, 2024, stating that the skit was a personal attack. He stated that a majority of the people appearing on the show do not end up having a successful career in the future and continued:

"It was like, 'Yo, how could you do that?' My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought – I felt it was racist."

The Beverly Hills Cop star joined Saturday Night Live during the 80s. Apart from appearing in 65 episodes, he even served as a writer and later hosted three episodes.

Eddie Murphy slams the producers for David Spade's comedy skit: Interview statements explained

While speaking on The Interview podcast, Eddie Murphy criticized the producers for the skit, claiming that he was the best thing that the show offered to the public over the years. Murphy took a break from the show until 2019 after the skit and said that everything is fine with David Spade and Lorne Michaels.

Notably, the comedy skit featured David Spade saying that Eddie Murphy's career was affected when Vampire in Brooklyn could not do as well as per expectations.

"Look children, it's a falling star. Make a wish."

The comedian said that the show would have gone off air if he did not return and he could not accept the fact that a cast member was targeting his career. He referred to Spade by saying that he cannot say that and added:

"A joke has to go through these channels. So the producers thought it was OK to say that. And all the people that have been on the show, you've never heard nobody make no joke about anybody's career."

Spade recalled in his book Almost Interesting that Murphy once got in touch with him, saying that he was "off-limits." Murphy told Spade that the latter could have never found a job without Eddie's help. Murphy also said to Spade:

"David Spade, who the f*ck do you think you are?!!"

David Spade had previously addressed about his feud with Eddie Murphy

David Spade and Eddie Murphy's dispute has been on top of the headlines for a long time and the former had once spoken up about it in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 1997. Spade was questioned if Murphy was "mad" at him for the skit and David replied:

"Chris Rock told me, Spade, Eddie's got his biggest movie in 10 years, a beautiful wife, and he still can't shake the fact that you took a swipe at him. I said, tell him three words that'll change his life: Let it go."

Spade recalled the time when Murphy called him and said that although he wanted to apologize, it did not happen. Spade stated he had "worshipped" Murphy for many years and now the latter hates him. He also wrote:

"It was horrible. I didn't hate him. Of course not. He just got caught in friendly fire and my deep desire to make an impression on my bosses and keep my job. How pathetic. I took my beating and then hung up…"

David Spade stated the skit aimed at Eddie Murphy can lead to criticism from the public and he never considers the consequences before going for a performance. While Murphy has spoken up about the skit in a recent interview, Spade's representative is yet to share a response to the same.