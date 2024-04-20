"Little ambivalent about it" — David Spade and Dana Carvey open up on late SNL alum Chris Farley's upcoming Biopic

A new biopic based on Chris Farley is reportedly in the works, stirring interest among fans. Recently, Saturday Night Live stars David Spade and Dana Carvey shared their thoughts on the upcoming film related to their close friend while appearing on the podcast, Superfly, on April 19, 2024. Spade said in the latest episode—

"I don't know how I'm… [I'm] a little ambivalent about it. I don't know."

Spade and Carvey previously paid tribute to Chris Farley on SNL back in 2022. Farley's family members also joined the occasion alongside other faces from the entertainment industry, including Adam Sandler.

Chris Farley passed away in December 1997 at the age of 33 due to a drug overdose. He was an important part of SNL for five years, and his sketch comedy also received praise from the audience.

David Spade and Dana Carvey are supporting Chris Farley's biopic: Podcast statements explored

Deadline reported that the new film based on the late comedian is supposed to be an adaptation of a book titled The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts. While the distribution process is yet to be finalized, Spade and Carvey opened up about the biopic as they appeared on a podcast.

Regarding the casting choice, it has been revealed that Paul Walter Hauser will portray the lead role. Spade addressed the same by saying that he had been hearing the reports for some time. He added—

"I've run into this guy Paul, very nice guy. I think he's been wanting to do this for a while."

Carvey also voiced his support for the film and Hauser's portrayal of Farley. He said that it is hard to portray Farley, and any actor won't "get used" to certain characters in a film. Carvey then referred to two more biopics based on Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali that were released in the past. He said that the 2022 film Elvis was successful, but it is impossible to be like the singer.

"It's impossible… but it was the best I'd seen. The same thing with Will Smith when he played Muhammad Ali. He was absolutely fantastic. But the whole time you're going, 'but—'. You can't do Muhammad Ali."

Furthermore, Carvey praised Spade for being with Chris Farley over the years, calling him the "right-hand man" for Farley. Spade was also supportive of Hauser's casting, and he addressed Carvey's comments by saying—

"Like you said, it's very hard to capture the highs and lows, and the greatness, and the just pure likability, and the innocence, and everything that was great about [Farley]."

Chris Farley's biopic will be helmed by Josh Gad

The news of the biopic was initially revealed by Variety and Deadline on April 12, 2024. Lorne Michaels will serve as the producer, who also brought Chris Farley as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. The screenplay would be penned by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

The film, where Josh Gad would take the director's seat, is also being supported by Farley's family, and further details on the release date are currently awaited. Paul Walter Hauser has been reportedly selected to play Farley.

Chris Farley had a few films and TV shows under his credit. While his tenure on SNL catapulted him to fame, he even hosted the show once in 1997. He continued to play minor roles on television over the years.

Chris' filmography also includes the martial arts comedy Beverly Hills Ninja, which helped him get nominated at the MTV Movie Awards. He was cast in two more projects before his sudden demise, but they were eventually canceled. He had an uncredited role in the black comedy Dirty Work.