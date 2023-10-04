Age difference between Priscilla and Elvis Presley has fans shook following new trailer

The anticipation surrounding Sofia Coppola's impending biopic, Priscilla, has sent seismic ripples through the film industry. Although Elvis Presley's life and love have previously been depicted on screen, this production promises to dig deeper, addressing the thorny issue of the age difference between Priscilla and the legendary King of Rock 'n' Roll.

In a taut 90-second trailer released on October 3, 2024, viewers were afforded a tantalizing glimpse into the love affair that ignited when Priscilla was a teenager and Elvis, the charismatic Suspicious Minds crooner, was 24. Set against the backdrop of Elvis's army service in Germany, the trailer hints at the intricacies of their relationship.

How old was Priscilla Presley when she met Elvis?

The young age of the titular character at the start of their relationship is extensively emphasized in the teaser. Elvis was a 14-year-old schoolgirl when their paths first crossed, which caused her father to question Elvis about his motivations.

Elvis responds, “Well, sir, I like your daughter very much,” as the scene switches to him placing a hand on Priscilla’s knee in a movie theater. “She’s a lot more mature than she is.” establishing the tone for a relationship that would draw public attention for years to come.

Jacob Elordi, donning Elvis's persona, looms above Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla Presley, accentuating the conspicuous age gap visually. This casting decision is being lauded as a stroke of brilliance in visual storytelling. The asymmetry in stature subtly underscores the complexities of their bond.

The trailer takes a grim twist, providing glimpses of a tempestuous and volatile Elvis behind closed doors. In one intense moment, he flings a chair against the wall, hinting at the tumult that characterized their relationship.

Applause for the Cast and Sofia Coppola's Approach

Movie enthusiasts and fervent fans of the Presley legacy have voiced their enthusiasm and admiration for Sofia Coppola's handling of this iconic love story. Many applaud her stylistic choices and her readiness to address the age gap directly.

Some viewers have drawn parallels between Coppola's version and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, released in 2022. While Luhrmann's film received acclaim for its portrayal of Elvis, it faced backlash for skirting around the age gap in the couple's relationship.

The pivotal role is portrayed by the talented Cailee Spaeny, who has previously appeared in television shows like Mare of Easttown and films like Vice. While Jacob Elordi, recognized for his role in the HBO series Euphoria, steps into the formidable shoes of Elvis Presley.

Addressing the criticism

Priscilla takes inspiration from the 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, and promises to shed light on their early life together. She has addressed the age gap, stressing that their connection was founded on shared thoughts and mental resonance rather than sheer physical attraction.

In September, now aged 78, she addressed persistent critiques regarding the age disparity between her and Elvis at the start of their relationship. She emphasized that their connection transcended the years that separated them, underscoring their shared thoughts and mutual understanding.

In Conclusion

As the release date looms, fans and cinephiles eagerly await the portrayal of this love story from a fresh perspective. Sofia Coppola's movie vows to be an uncompromising exploration of the age difference that defined this iconic couple's connection.

Priscilla will be released in the United States by A24 on November 3, 2023