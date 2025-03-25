"GOAT IS COMING BACK TO SAVE THE GAME" — Fans react as DJ Akademiks says NBA YoungBoy's "TOUR is locked in" after prison release

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared the update of NBA YoungBoy on X. Per the DJ, following the Valuable Pain rapper's reported release from prison, he was allegedly spending quality time with his family before returning to music.

Ad

Akademiks also revealed that NBA YoungBoy is set to go on a tour, but the details of when and where has yet to be revealed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Akademiks' tweet has since attracted netizens' attention, with one of them commenting on it:

"YB FREE LFG THE GOAT IS COMING BACK TO SAVE THE GAME."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens were eager for YoungBoy's tour, while others claimed that he should stay put and focus on making music instead.

"Ain't no party like a YB party, 2025 boutta be WILD!" commented an X user.

"HE NEED TO GO ON TOUR NOWWWWW," added another user.

"Tour for what he don't need to go on tour just stay in the house and make music," posted a netizen.

Ad

"Need to hear that new YB song I know he was plotting" wrote another user.

One netizen even asked the DJ about his much-highlighted interview with Kanye West, inquiring when it would drop, while another expressed their confusion on whether to believe him.

"That's cool but where the Ye interview ?" a user questioned.

"This whole rap culture is weird. Idolizing criminals," added another one.

Ad

"sometimes you spread real info then fake Idk what to believe," commented a netizen.

For the unversed, the first glimpse of the alleged interview between Ye and Akademiks was posted on his Instagram handle two days ago, as a short BTS clip shared by Dave Price.

An official statement about NBA YoungBoy's prison release is pending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the news of NBA YoungBoy's prison release has spread on social media since Monday, there is no official confirmation so far. However, Akademiks isn't the only online figure talking about it. Rapper OG 3Three also posted an Instagram story hinting at his brother's release, writing that his "baby" was back home.

Per a Tribune article, NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to prison last year, in December 2024. The Lonely Child rapper was to serve 23 months under federal custody on gun possession charges, with his release scheduled for April 26, 2025.

Ad

His early release comes as a surprise for fans, particularly in light of the mystery surrounding his probation and legal status.

NBA YoungBoy has had multiple run-ins with the law. His arrest in April 2024 was related to charges of identity fraud and prescription drug forgery. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges and was later offered a plea deal that involved $25,000 in fines and 23 months of prison time.

YoungBoy's surprise prison release comes weeks after he released his fourth compilation album, More Leaks, on March 7, 2025. The album has 20 tracks and no guest appearances. When the release of More Leaks was announced on Never Broke Again's Instagram page, the label claimed it would be the rapper's last project before his release from prison, which was scheduled for July 27, 2025, at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback