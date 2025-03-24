NBA YOUNGBOY may have been released from prison early claims DJ Akademiks

Hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks announced that NBA YoungBoy had been released early from federal prison. On March 24, 2025, he shared on X (formally Twitter) that Youngboy had been freed from federal prison and was either transferred to a halfway house or on his way home, adding that he would confirm soon.

According to alleged online law enforcement records on X, posted by DJ Akademiks, it is indicated that the rapper has been released from prison, though official confirmation has yet to emerge. NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, served 23 months in federal prison for his involvement in a prescription drug fraud case.

Many were surprised by the recent release claims, as his originally scheduled release date was set for April 26, 2025, according to HotNewHipHop. Various sources cited by HotNewHipHop suggest that YoungBoy was either relocated to a halfway house or sent directly to his residence, but official confirmation is still unavailable.

NBA YoungBoy's music career and legal battles

The rapper’s legal troubles began in April 2024 when he was charged with 63 counts related to prescription drug fraud. Despite being behind the bars, he continued to release music. His latest project, More Leaks, dropped during his sentence, featuring unreleased tracks and fan-favorite snippets.

DJ Akademiks had previously hinted at YoungBoy's release during an Adin Ross boxing event, where he also mentioned upcoming projects from Drake and Lil Durk, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

"Drake's coming soon, Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail," he said.

At the time, it was unclear whether DJ Akademiks had actual information or was merely speculating on YoungBoy’s legal status.

According to the Gist Lover, the rumors gained traction when YoungBoy's mother shared a cryptic Instagram post that read, "To God be the glory, he's back." She did not directly mention her son, but fans quickly took it as a confirmation that he had returned home. At the time of writing, neither YoungBoy nor his legal team has publicly addressed the claims.

Despite ongoing legal troubles, NBA YoungBoy has continued to grow his music career. On March 23, 2025, RIAA identified him as the most successful rapper of the past decade, making him the only artist that year to receive multiple platinum certifications for eight albums.

His platinum records come from albums like AI YoungBoy, Top, Realer, AI YoungBoy 2, Sincerely, Kentrell, and Until Death Call My Name.

NBA YoungBoy has built a loyal fanbase, allowing him to achieve remarkable streaming numbers. The release of More Leaks further proved his ability to stay relevant even while incarcerated.

The album features production from well-known names like Cheese, Bnyx, F1lthy, Harry Fraud, and London On Da Track, blending YoungBoy’s signature style of hard-hitting trap beats and introspective melodies.

Meanwhile, sources close to NBA YoungBoy’s family have yet to comment on the rumors. Due to the secrecy surrounding his legal situation, further verification is needed to confirm whether he has been officially released or transferred to another facility.

