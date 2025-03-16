Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams alleges NBA YoungBoy landed in solitary for hitting inmate over “OTF” Remark

NBA YoungBoy has allegedly been placed in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Talladega, Alabama, after reportedly assaulting an inmate. According to Terrance "Gangsta" Williams, the incident occurred after the inmate reportedly yelled "OTF" at YoungBoy, prompting the rapper to retaliate physically.

Multiple reports surfaced on March 15, 2025, claiming that YoungBoy Never Broke Again, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate from Mississippi.

According to RapHouse TV on X, NBA YoungBoy "knocked down" the inmate after being triggered by something he said, leading to the fight. As a result, YoungBoy was allegedly placed in "the hole"—a term for solitary confinement.

Another post by My Mixtapez further confirmed YoungBoy's alleged solitary confinement, stating that he was placed in "the hole" after hitting an inmate who shouted "OTF"—a reference to the Chicago-based rap group "Only The Family," founded by Lil Durk.

NBA YoungBoy's legal troubles and upcoming release

Terrance "Gangsta" Williams, a former figure in the Louisiana street scene and half-brother of Cash Money Records co-founders Birdman and Slim, addressed the incident.

Williams claimed that NBA YoungBoy's reaction stemmed from the long-standing rivalry between him and OTF-affiliated rappers, including Lil Durk. However, no official prison records or statements from YoungBoy’s legal team have confirmed the details of the incident.

YoungBoy is currently serving a 23-month sentence at FCI Talladega after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge in late 2024. Upon release, he will also be required to complete 60 months of probation, as reported by Billboard on February 29.

Before his incarceration, YoungBoy spent nearly two years on house arrest in Utah, where he was later charged with running a prescription drug ring. His lawyers argued that his mental health deteriorated due to prolonged isolation in Salt Lake City.

Despite his legal troubles, NBA YoungBoy has continued to release music. His latest compilation album, More Leaks, was released in early March 2025, with his team stating it would be his last project before his release later this summer. His previous album, I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders, dropped in December 2024. YoungBoy is expected to be released on July 27, 2025.

Terrance "Gangsta" Williams has frequently shared insights into the lives of incarcerated individuals, particularly within the hip-hop community. Recently, he addressed the controversy involving Big Meech, co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Williams responded to allegations that Meech cooperated with authorities, stating that a close associate, Tammy Cowins, was the one who provided information to law enforcement, as reported by Vlad TV.

Given Williams' history of discussing high-profile prison incidents, his comments on YoungBoy’s situation have gained attention. However, without an official statement from FCI Talladega or YoungBoy’s legal team, the full details of the alleged altercation remain unconfirmed.

