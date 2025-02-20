What are the charges against Charleston White? Comedian arrested in Texas, held without bond at Lon Evans Correctional Center

On February 18, 2025, comedian Charleston White was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and is currently being held without bond. According to reports from All Hip Hop, White is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At this time, the reason for his arrest remains unknown.

Ad

Charleston White is a well-known actor and comedian, recognized for his roles in W.O.H. (We Out Here) 2024, Nightmare on Cottonwood 2023, and the upcoming film Wrong Address 2025.

He rose to prominence online due to his outspoken views on street culture, gang life, and societal issues.

Comedian Charleston White, detained in Texas without bond, explained:

Ad

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Charleston White was taken into custody by Texas police and is currently being held without bond at Lon Evans Correctional Center. However, the time and location of these alleged assaults have not yet been disclosed.

This is not the first time that White has been arrested. Most recently, in October 2024, he was arrested for the charges of assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to animals and was detained in Tarrant County.

Ad

According to All Hip Hop, he was charged with killing, poisoning, or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner's consent.

Ad

According to All Hip Hop, the arrest of White came after he publicly celebrated the arrest of rapper Lil Durk, who had been detained in connection with a non-lethal shooting in 2019.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the comedian mocked Durk's legal troubles and suggested that the rapper was arrested in the same condition as his no-bond situation —

"So, ain't nobody laughing at Durk. Now, it ain't funny. Now, your favorite rapper go to jail and look like he got a no bond like me. But that boy got a federal no bond. I bet that n*ggas a*s closed up. He gotta burp to pass gas," White said.

Ad

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Charleston White has faced such allegations of animal cruelty. In 2023, he was taken into custody related to the alleged assault of an animal.

Also, as his legal issues continued, the comedian appeared in a show hosted by Terrance "Gangsta" Williams on February 15, 2025, and was asked about what guidance he would offer to a young person who is leading towards a troubled path.

Ad

In reply, the comedian suggested that the person can look for options after coming back from jail and can think of becoming a "better person" —

"Try to figure out what he wants to do other than going to jail. … Point it out to him. Then let him know once he goes to jail, then he can come back and be a better person," White said.

Charleston White's current status remains uncertain, with no further updates on his recent arrest. As he is being held without bond, the timeline for his potential release remains unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback