Charleston White claimed that Drake surpasses Kendrick Lamar in talent following the latter's Super Bowl halftime show on February 9. Previously, Drizzy and Lamar were involved in a rap feud between March and May 2024.

In a viral video online posted on X, Charleston White claimed Drizzy is a better rapper than Lamar and said:

"Let me just say this, Drake way better. He way better rapping. I know his song, I never heard a ni**a in Texas pull up bumping Kendrick s**t. Nothing. We like, as much as I don't like that ni**a. Come on I was just going against the grain. But come on let's be frank."

"I mean Kendrick can't compare unless you like twisted your fingers up like the r*tarded people. That's the only way you go like Kendrick. You got to be r*tarded with the crib. Sensible people don't gravitate to that bulls**t."

White's comments came after Kendrick Lamar created history by becoming the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper performed multiple tracks during the show including two of his diss tracks aimed at Drizzy - Not Like Us and Euphoria.

Lamar's performance came days after he dominated the 67th Grammy Awards by winning all five of his nominations, including the coveted Song of the Year and Record of the Year. All his awards came for his 2024 hit diss track, Not Like Us, making it the most decorated song in the history of the Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar censors Not Like Us lyrics calling Drake a p**ophile during the Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar at Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image via Getty)

During his Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar sang several of his hits including two diss tracks aimed at Drake - Euphoria and Not Like Us. Both songs were released during K Dot and Drizzy's feud in the early months of 2024 when both rappers took multiple shots at each other through diss tracks.

However, Kendrick Lamar censored a part of his lyrics in Not Like Us where he accused Drake of being a "certified p*dophile." While performing the line in question, Lamar allowed some music to cover up for the missed word as he censored the word "p*d*phile."

However, Lamar did not hold back for the rest of the song as he sang many of the lines that seemingly implied similar allegations. The crowd accompanied the rapper with massive cheers and sing-alongs when he sang his infamous "A-minor" line from Not Like Us. Lamar's lyrics said:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b***h that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."

He continued:

"Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-minor."

Before his actual performance of Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar also teased the performance once during an earlier medley of a couple of his songs. During the tease, the West Coast rapper allegedly took another dig at Drake and his recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

Kendrick Lamar referred to four of his backup dancers as "ladies" and they answered, "Yes Dot." In response, the rapper said he would love to perform their "favorite song". However, he then claimed "they loved to sue", allegedly referring to Drake's lawsuit.

"I wanna make a move. I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," Lamar said.

The dancers then asked Lamar which song he was talking about when the Not Like Us interlude played in the background. The rapper assured the crowd he would perform the track and said:

"Yeah, that song. Ahh maybe I think about…"

For those uninformed, Drizzy filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in January accusing them of using illegal means to boost the streams and sales of Kendrick Lamar's song, Not Like Us.

The Toronto rapper alleged that UMG could have stopped the release of the track which places false allegations of p**ophilia on him but did not do so. Drake also claimed UMG was getting back at him for his contract renewal issues with the label. UMG denied all of Drizzy's allegations on the same.

This is not the first time Kendrick Lamar has performed Not Like Us. During his June 2024 Pop Out Show, the rapper notably performed the track six times in a row, including singing some of his other diss tracks aimed at Drizzy.

Not Like Us brought Kendrick Lamar monumental success in 2024 with 230 million views on YouTube for the music video and counting. It broke several records on the streaming platform Spotify and also became Lamar's fourth number-one track on the US Billboard Hot 100.

