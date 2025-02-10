"The halftime show was more about Drake than Kendrick" — Record producer Isaac Hayes III weighs in on Super Bowl performance

Record producer Isaac Hayes III shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, claiming it was more about Drake than the rapper himself. Lamar's feud with Drizzy has been highly publicized since it began in March 2024.

In an X tweet dated February 10, Isaac Hayes III spoke about Kendrick's show and wrote:

"The half-time show was more about Drake than Kendrick. There was a real opportunity for Kendrick to separate himself from this dragged-on beef and move forward doing his biggest hits. Felt weird."

The 2025 Super Bowl, held in New Orleans, saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the holding champions Kansas City Chiefs on a 40-22 scoreline. During his half-time show, K Dot performed two of his diss tracks aimed at Drake, including the hits Not Like Us and Euphoria.

Both songs were originally released during his beef with Drizzy between March and May 2024, during which both rappers took shots at each other by releasing diss tracks. Other tracks Lamar performed included some of his new releases from his November 2024 album, GNX, such as TV Off, Squabble Up, and Peekaboo.

R&B singer and Lamar's frequent collaborator SZA also made an appearance as was announced earlier. She performed both Luther and All The Stars with the rapper. Tennis star Serena Williams also made a surprise appearance during the performance.

Kendrick Lamar made history by becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the event. The performance came after his record-breaking Grammy win where he won five awards including the coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year honors.

Kendrick Lamar explained his intentions behind his feud with Drake in 2024 ahead of Super Bowl performance

Ahead of his much-awaited Super Bowl performance, Kendrick Lamar sat for an interview with Apple Music where he addressed his intentions behind his feud with Drake on February 6. Speaking about the rap beef, Lamar said:

"My intent from day one was to always keep the nature of it as a sport. I don't care how motherf**kers look at it as far as like a collaborative effort. I love it when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle raps, Smack URL, Murda Mook, Lux, Tay Roc, and my bro Daylyt. This has always been the core definition of who I am, and it has been that way since day one."

Drizzy and Lamar's feud began around March 2024 when the latter took shots at both Drake and J. Cole over their October 2023 song, First Person Shooter. The lyrics of the song called Lamar, Drake, and J Cole as the "big three" of the hip-hop community today.

In March 2024, Kendrick Lamar responded to the claim in his initially uncredited verse in Future and Metro Boomin's song, Like That. Lamar's verse disagreed with the "big three" claim, adding it is "just big me." These lines began the highly-publicized feud between Lamar and Drake with both taking multiple shots at each other.

Lamar released diss tracks such as Not Like Us, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in LA, and Euphoria, while Drizzy shot back with tracks like Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6. In Family Matters, Drizzy notably accused Lamar of alleged domestic violence and claimed one of his children was father by his longtime collaborator, Dave Free.

Within an hour of Drizzy releasing Family Matters, Lamar released Meet the Grahams, taking shots of multiple family members of the Toronto rapper including his seven-year-old son Adonis, and his parents, Dennis and Sandi Grahams.

Kendrick Lamar's biggest hit of 2024, Not Like Us, also came in response to Family Matters, where the Compton native accused Drizzy of alleged p*dophilia. The lyrics included multiple shots, including referring to his rival as a "certified p*dophile".

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any bitch that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him," Lamar rapped.

"Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-minor," the lyrics said.

Although the feud ended with Drizzy releasing The Heart Part 6, both rappers have not backed down from taking alleged shots at each other in various instances. Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us multiple times during his Pop Out Show in June 2024 while Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) for allegedly inflating the streams and numbers on Lamar's Not Like Us.

During his Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us but censored the part in the lyrics where he accused Drake of being a p*dophile. The rapper sang "certified loverboy, certified --" with music covering up for the censored word. However, he did name-drop Drake during the show and retained the popular "A-minor" line.

