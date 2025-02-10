Russell Westbrook hypes Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl half time performance with Drake diss track lyric

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show generated just as much buzz in the sports world as the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. Russell Westbrook was among many who praised Kendrick Lamar for his electrifying performance, specifically giving the rapper a shoutout for his hit diss track targeting Drake, "Not Like Us."

Westbrook shared a viral image from the performance, which featured Lamar and his backup dancers forming the American flag. Alongside the photo, the 2017 NBA MVP posted a lyric from the track, captioning his story with:

“Dot. . f… emmmuppp.”

Credits: Instagram (@russwest44)

Lamar, widely known by his moniker “Dot,” originally raps, “Dot, f**k ‘em up” in the song — a clear shot at Drake. Of course, Westbrook censored his post to keep it PG-13.

This makes it the second time Westbrook has shared his admiration for Kendrick Lamar on Instagram in a week.

Lamar dominated the 2025 Grammy Awards, winning five trophies. Impressed by the Compton rapper’s achievement, Russ reposted @complex’s post featuring a photo of Lamar holding the awards on his Instagram story.

Russell Westbrook shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar in 2024

Kendrick Lamar thrilled fans on June 19 in Inglewood by bringing Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan on stage for a special moment during his performance of Not Like Us. The three Compton natives shared an electric vibe, celebrating their hometown’s culture in a heartwarming display of unity.

Just a week later, Westbrook reflected on the experience in an interview with Complex, emphasizing its deeper significance.

"It means a lot. Growing up in the city, you're able to see all the artists and people come together. Different gangs uniting for one amazing night, and amazing causes. I’m grateful to be able to experience this," Russell Westbrook said.

A longtime fan of Lamar’s music, Russell Westbrook frequently expresses his appreciation for the rapper’s work. He’s often spotted vibing to tracks like Not Like Us and gnx, posting videos of himself singing along on social media videos.

