Did NBA YoungBoy release an album from prison? Rapper's engineer lauds Tory Lanez’s Peterson album as "so well recorded in jail"

Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, who is YoungBoy Never Broke Again aka NBA YoungBoy's engineer, recently praised Tory Lanez's new album, Peterson, which he recorded from prison and released on March 7, 2025. Lanez is currently serving his sentence after being found guilty of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in an incident in 2020.

Goldberg appeared on the March 9 episode of the Ray Daniels Presents show, where he spoke about Lanez's new album and its good sound quality despite being recorded entirely from prison, adding:

"Yeah, I listened to it [Peterson]. It was so well-recorded in jail."

The engineer claimed that he was unable to achieve that kind of quality with the projects he had worked on during a similar situation. It is unclear whether the engineer was referencing NBA YoungBoy's records with his remarks. However, he was instrumental in mixing and mastering several of the rapper's records released while the latter was incarcerated or under house arrest.

NBA YoungBoy released several albums from prison, including Sincerely, Kentrell in 2021 and I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders in December 2024. He also recently released a fourth compilation album from prison, More Leaks, on March 7, 2025, the same day Tory Lanez released Peterson.

When asked whether Lanez's team used AI to achieve the level of quality for Peterson during the recent interview, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg replied:

"I don't know, I honestly couldn't tell you, because, I don't know. I did it and it doesn't sound like that. You know, and I love what we did. I love that record and I think it's got this vulnerable, real... you know, you hear the people in the background, you hear the clips of the phone."

"You know, it's a band passed filter, coming into a, you know, line level input. So, to get the top end and the low end in that clarity, there has to be another technology being used," he added.

Exploring the records that NBA YoungBoy released while in prison

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested in 2021 on drug and weapons-related charges. While in prison, the rapper released his third studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell, in September 2021.

Sincerely, Kentrell was a commercial and critical success, topping the Billboard 200. This made NBA YoungBoy the third rapper to achieve this feat while incarcerated, after Tupac and Lil Wayne.

NBA YoungBoy was placed under house arrest for a federal guns case in Louisiana in October 2021. While under house arrest, he released three albums - The Last Slimeto in 2022 and I Rest My Case and Don't Try This At Home in 2023.

In a 2022 interview with SOS, his engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg explained the process of working with the rapper while under house arrest, saying:

“I’m recording YoungBoy at his home in Utah at the moment, and because of house arrest restrictions, we can only work 14 hours a day from 7am to 9pm. In the past we worked 24 hours a day. I’d fly to where he was, set up the studio there and then we’d work for two weeks straight. I sleep in the studio, because I want to be ready to go whenever he is."

According to USA Today, NBA YoungBoy was arrested on six new charges, including "unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person" in April 2024 while under house arrest.

YoungBoy was sentenced to 23 months for his federal guns case in December 2024. The rapper released his seventh studio album, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, from prison that same month.

According to Billboard, he also released his fourth compilation album, More Leaks, in March 2025. His team claimed that More Leaks would reportedly be his "last project" from prison in an Instagram post on February 27, which was captioned:

“More Leaks” @nba_youngboy 3/7/25 last project before TOP is back, first single 2/28/25."

NBA YoungBoy is reportedly due to be released on July 27, 2025.

