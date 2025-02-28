The internet is buzzing with reactions after a viral clip surfaced showing NBA YoungBoy's son channeling his father's energy.

On February 27, 2025, a clip uploaded by @scubaryan_ on X went viral, which shows side-by-side videos of YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his son KJ dancing to his father's song B*tch Let's Do It, released on May 12, 2023, during his grandfather's Floyd Mayweather, birthday party.

As a result, netizens took to their X account and reflected on the video clip, indicating that the son is an exact reflection of his father —

"Like father like son," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X shared responses to the clip indicating that they wanted to know how KJ learned the dance at such a young age.

Some suggested that all they see is a son's affinity for his father in the clip —

"I just wanna know how he learned that dance at such a young age, it's cool to see though 😭," one user commented.

"Idc what nobody say that baby adore and love his daddy. Free NBA Youngboy," another netizen wrote.

"If he becomes a boxer with youngboys personality….. that would be hilarious," a third user commented.

However, some users on X showed strong disapproval of bringing a young child to an adult party:

"Why they got him around all them grown folks in a club setting he needs to stay in a child's place smhh," a netizen on X commented.

"Why is there a toddler at an adult party?" another wrote on X.

"Bro already got the industry plant starter pack at age 5 💀," another commented.

As of now, the father, NBA YoungBoy, who is currently incarnated under the gun possession case, has not yet been reflected in the clip online.

Nor has the grandfather, Floyd Mayweather, has reflected on the reactions online.

NBA YoungBoy's son steals the show dancing just like his father at the grandfather's birthday celebration

YoungBoy (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, a 15-second went viral on social media platform X, which shows NBA YoungBoy and his son imitating the same moves.

The clip of KJ, in which the B*tch Let's Do It song can be heard, shows KJ wearing a white polo t-shirt, with beige and white checkered shorts paired with white sneakers and hair made in signature braided style.

The move in question is one hand being lifted in the air, imitating a gun while the body is tilted down a bit, and the other hand vibing at the beat. Most surprisingly, the son, KJ, had replicated the same dance move.

The video had a caption indicating that KJ had stolen the show —

"Grandson of mayweather/YoungBoy son steals the show," the video caption reads.

The grandfather, Floyd Mayweather, has not yet shared any details involving the birthday party or KJ dancing on the father's step on his social media.

The son, KJ, whose full name is Kacey Alexander Gaulden, is the son of NBA YoungBoy and influencer Jania Meshell. The couple welcomed their son on February 13, 2019.

According to People, the couple started dating in 2017, just a year before the rapper was arrested under the charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping; however, in late 2019, the charges were dropped against the rapper.

Later, in September 2020, the rapper was again arrested under the charges of possessing two guns while filming a music video in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles.

Further, on September 9, 2024, the case concluded, with NBA YoungBoy being guilty and sentenced to 23 months in prison, reports Vibe.

