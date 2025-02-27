Floyd Mayweather gives honest opinion on U.S. President Donald Trump, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts: "You cannot play two side of the fence"

Floyd Mayweather Jr. came out in support of Donald Trump, but this did not sit well with Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, who chastised Mayweather Jr. for his remarks, calling the boxing legend "fake and a fraud."

Mayweather Jr. recently called Trump the greatest American president ever in an interview with FOX Business, expressing his admiration for his accomplishments. 'Money' said:

''We had Trump before, we didn't appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president, actually he's the best president in my eyes, he's the best president we've ever had. Great businessman, and that's what it's about. Trump has done an amazing job, and a lot of people around America are upset, but no matter who goes in the White House, we are always upset. And I think Trump is the man for the job, he's the best president in my eyes.''

His praise of Trump elicited a response from MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, who slammed the boxing superstar for his remarks. Abdelaziz accused Mayweather of previously supporting the Democratic Party, writing:

''This guy is so fake, he was a big Obama and Biden supporter, now he is talking about President Trump. You cannot play two side of the fence. This guy is fake and a fraud''

Check out Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s comments and Ali Abdelaziz's response below:

When Ali Abdelaziz discussed a potential boxing bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov was previously associated with a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. before he retired from combat sports. Ali Abdelaziz shared his take about a possible clash between the two unbeaten stars in a past interview with TMZ, saying:

''There is no doubt that Khabib wants to box with Floyd's, but I have to say that we have a contract with the UFC, they allowed this Irishman [Conor McGregor] to fight [against Mayweather]. If Khabib really wants it, then we will sit down with Dana [White] and talk about making it happen. I think Dana thinks about it like this: 'We'll give him a chance, there aren't many boxers who can offer him, call them from the UFC, because you know they bring the numbers.' Like Khabib, like Conor, these guys. But there are not many of them" [H/t: telegrafi]

