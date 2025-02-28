Was Lil Baby arrested by the FBI? Rapper addresses viral rumors on Instagram, thanks fans for "concerns"

On February 27, 2025, rumors of Lil Baby being in federal custody circulated on social media after the Atlanta Police Department alluded to the rapper's alleged involvement in the death of two teenagers in a shooting incident in July 2024.

However, the rapper recently took to his Instagram Story to tell fans he was not arrested.

For context, a triple shootout broke out during a Lil Baby music video shoot in northwest Atlanta in May 2024, which police believe instigated a gang rivalry that led to the teens' deaths during a birthday party in July.

According to Billboard, the Atlanta Police held a press conference on February 26 to announce the arrest of seven individuals connected to the July shooting.

During the conference, they claimed "the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper" resulted in the teens' deaths.

While the department did not mention the rapper by name, Channel 2 Action News reported that Lil Baby was the rapper in question, sparking rumors about his alleged arrest.

However, the rapper dispeled rumors of his arrest in an Instagram Story on February 27, adding he was "overly good."

"Thanks For All The Concerns, Please Don't Be Misinformed By Fake News!! I'm Overly Good," he wrote.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, this came after Therealmohawk, one of his affiliates, told people that social media was "passing around fake narratives of people," adding that there was "no truth in it."

Lil Baby was unharmed in the May 2024 shooting

According to Hot New Hip Hop, a Lil Baby music video shoot in northwest Atlanta became the scene of a shootout in May 2024.

The Atlanta Police Department revealed that three men were injured during the incident — a 24-year-old was hit in the arm, a 27-year-old was hit in the back and a 23-year-old was shot in the neck.

The police claimed that while the three men were not a part of the production team, they could have been connected to the people involved in the music video shoot.

According to Billboard, this incident resulted in an escalation in gang violence in Atlanta, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman (both aged 13) during Freeman's birthday party in July 2024.

Police claimed that a "high-ranking" member from Lil Baby's opposing gang called the hit on the teens from behind a Georgia prison.

During the February 26 press conference, the Atlanta Police Department's Major Ralph Woolfolk also alluded to the rapper's alleged involvement with the teens' deaths, saying:

“Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been. This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable."

Woolfolk also offered a $50K reward to people coming forward with new information regarding the incident.

In other news, Lil Baby is reportedly preparing for the release of his new album Dominique. According to HipHop DX, while the rapper previously mentioned the album will drop in February, it has yet to be released, with no date in sight.

During a December 2024 appearance on A Safe Place podcast, Lil Baby revealed that his upcoming album will be "more personal."

This will be the rapper's second album to be released in 2025, following his January album, Wham, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200 according to the stats taken on January 18.

