The Atlanta Police Department said in a press conference on Wednesday, February 26, that the May 2024 triple shooting that took place on the sets of Lil Baby’s music video led to multiple homicides. They also alleged that Lil Baby was responsible for the subsequent gang wars. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the press statement.

For the uninitiated, gunfire occurred at the video shoot location on Verbena Street in Atlanta on May 14, 2024. During the shooting, three men were left injured.

As the shooting ignited a gang war, it took the lives of 13-year-olds Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis, while they were celebrating Freeman’s birthday on July 12. Jakody’s younger brother, DJ, was also injured during the attack.

While addressing the same, Major Ralph Woolfolk said in the press conference that:

“Lamon Freeman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life. Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been.”

WSB-TV confirmed that Woolfolk was referring to Lil Baby while addressing the occurrence.

Following the shooting in 2024, seven suspects were arrested. The same did not include Lil Baby himself. However, in the latest press conference, Woolfolk said that “this team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable.”

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, had not publicly reacted to the press conference at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

The police stated that a high-ranking member of the gang Goodfellas was responsible for the July 2 attack alongside Lil Baby

As per Baller Alert, invigilators revealed in a press conference that the gang war that broke out on July 2 was orchestrated by a high-ranking member of the Goodfellas gang. The news outlet stated that the person was locked up at the time.

However, he arranged the attack using a contraband cell phone from the inside of a Georgia prison.

In law enforcement’s latest press statement, they accused Lil Baby of being responsible for multiple other shootings and homicides.

Meanwhile, they also announced that whoever brings more information to them about the shooting will be rewarded with $50,000.

This is not the first time Jones' name has been tied to a shooting. In 2023, suspect Kevin Young was arrested after firing a gun during the rapper’s Memphis concert.

The event was cut short with the singer being rushed off-stage by the security. Only one person was injured and treated at a nearby hospital.

Jones recently celebrated the release of his WHAM album, which topped the Billboard 200 chart in January.

He is slated to hit the road for his WHAM World Tour in June alongside NLE Choppa and BigXthaPlug.

